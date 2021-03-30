Marketers can reach the ‘holy grail’ of proven payers in similar apps with Bango Audiences

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bango (AIM: BGO), the global platform for data-driven commerce, announces the launch of the updated Bango Marketplace, giving app publishers and performance agencies a powerful way to target user acquisition campaigns based on purchase behavior that is not available anywhere else.

Targeting proven payers is the holy grail for app marketers. Bango Marketplace gives app marketers access to custom ’Audiences’ of proven payers that focus their Facebook campaigns directly on the people most likely to buy.

Reach high spending payers in similar apps

Bango Audiences are based on the emerging science of purchase behavior targeting. Using these techniques, App marketers can individually tailor audiences to reach the most desirable segment of payers based on category, spending behavior and similar titles.

Where Facebook enables targeting based on interests like ‘health and fitness apps’, Bango Audiences enable targeting based on payers in specific meditation apps. App marketers can provide a list of titles to use in building an audience of payers, these tailored audiences are made available only to the individual users.

Target a broader range of app categories and geographies

With the Bango Marketplace updates, app marketers can now select from a broader range of app categories with the addition of Audiences focused at payers in health and fitness, social casino, interactive game apps and many more. The comprehensive set of standard Bango Audience app categories is continually being expanded along with more geographies. New Bango Audiences have been added that reach more payers in tier 1 geographies including USA, Japan and Europe. These are available to all users on Bango.ai.

“App marketers want to reach people who will become paying customers – purchase behavior targeting enables marketers to focus their marketing solely towards those audiences. When you know who buys, your targeting becomes much more valuable,” commented Brett Orlanski, SVP Marketplace. “The powerful combination of purchase behavior, app category and campaign region now available at bango.ai, laser focuses campaigns to best fit the individual app strategy and return the highest payer conversion. Don’t forget that 5% of users generate over 80% of app revenues, with Bango Audiences you get straight to these elusive payers.“

Bango Audiences are trusted by an increasing number of app publishers and performance agencies in their UA campaigns to acquire a higher conversion of install to payer, including Nexon, Tec-Do, Zitga and Smule.

About Bango

App developers, stores and payment providers cross the threshold into the Bango ecosystem to converge, grow and thrive. By bringing businesses together and powering e-commerce with unique data-driven insights, Bango delivers new business opportunities and new dimensions of growth for customers around the world. Being inside the Bango circle means global merchants including Amazon, Google and Microsoft can work together with payment partners from Africa to the Americas, accelerating the performance of everyone on the inside.

Bango. Think inside the circle. For more information, visit www.bango.com

Media contact:

Anil Malhotra, CMO

anil@bango.com

Tel: +44 7710 480 377