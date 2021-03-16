McAfee Announces New Additions to its Security Innovation Alliance Program for Zero-Trust Network Access

ZTNA partners to integrate with McAfee Endpoint Security and Unified Cloud Edge to Secure Access to Private Apps

News Highlights:

Certifying interoperability of McAfee SASE and Endpoint Security solutions with leading ZTNA vendors, including Appgate, Axis Security and TransientX

Certifying integrations enhance ZTNA access by providing contextual security posture and threat information from McAfee Endpoints

Addition of ZTNA partners, along with previously announced SD-WAN partners to SIA, to give enterprises the building blocks for a SASE architecture when coupled with MVISION Unified Cloud Edge

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–McAfee, the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company, today announced new partnerships with leading Zero-Trust Network Access (ZTNA) vendors, providing enhanced security to ZTNA deployments for enterprise customers. Appgate, Axis Security, and TransientX join the McAfee Security Innovation Alliance (SIA) program, which will include certifying their integrations with McAfee technology as part of the SIA open-provider approach to Zero-Trust. This builds on McAfee’s existing zero-trust initiatives, including participation in Google Cloud’s BeyondCorp Alliance.

The shift to remote work over the past year has accelerated the need to secure access to business-critical apps and data. Recent polling shows that over half of workers in the United States now work at home some or all of the time1. Cloud-native app development with containers has nearly doubled in a year, placing more internal apps outside of the corporate data center2. VPNs haven’t kept up with these changes, proving expensive to scale while complicating and slowing down cloud access. Enterprises need a secure method to access their internal apps in the public cloud and data center efficiently from anywhere. By shifting away from VPNs to ZTNA, enterprises can reduce their cost and complexity, while providing faster access to critical resources.

“ We’ve invested in an open approach for our platform to deliver top quality integrations with ZTNA providers, sharing posture information from our massive endpoint security base,” said Javed Hasan, Global Head, Product Strategy and Alliances at McAfee. “ This provides customers with the best option for their environment, enhancing their deployment with valuable intelligence from the McAfee ecosystem. Together with our SIA partners, we are strengthening security for the critical apps that enterprises rely on every day.”

The Shift to a Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) Architecture

The trends driving demand for secure access to business-critical apps and data are part of a larger movement to abstract the corporate network away from the data center to enable work from anywhere for a distributed workforce, providing connectivity and security as a service from the cloud in an architecture known as a Secure Access Service Edge (SASE). As enterprises move towards this architecture, the ability to protect their data and prevent threats outside of the data center perimeter is critical. The McAfee SASE security service, MVISION Unified Cloud Edge, performs threat and data protection at every control point in a single pass to help improve user experience and productivity, reduce the cost of security, and simplify management. Together with access partners for ZTNA and SD-WAN, enterprises can shift to a high-security SASE architecture with industry-leading data and threat protection.

ZTNA Partner Integrations

Each ZTNA partner receives access to McAfee endpoint intelligence, enabling enhanced policy options for secure access to private apps. When an enterprise user accesses a private app, the ZTNA solution evaluates the security posture of the endpoint, including threats detected by McAfee Endpoint Security to make an adaptive decision to authorize access. Compromised endpoints are blocked from accessing internal apps, protecting against threat actors attempting lateral movement through an enterprise. Additional contextual information is available to the ZTNA solution, such as the presence of McAfee threat prevention, Data Loss Prevention, and other software on the endpoint.

Partner Endorsements

“ The intelligence from the McAfee ecosystem allows us to expand the value we deliver to our customers with our flexible ZTNA solution, particularly those in the defense sector and our Fortune 100 clients with the most stringent security requirements.” – Tina Gravel, senior vice president, Global Channels and Alliances, Appgate

“ With McAfee as a partner, we now have expanded reach to help more enterprises shift away from VPN technology to the more adaptive, cost-effective, and complete approach of ZTNA. Combining our continuous visibility, authorization, and behavioral intelligence at the application with McAfee intelligence at the endpoint enhances access security for our joint customers, providing a simple way to securely access both private and public apps with or without an agent.” — Gil Azrielant, chief technology officer & co-founder, Axis Security

“ Our customers value the simplicity of our approach to ZTNA. Our partnership with McAfee continues to deliver on that approach – a fast and consistent user experience across platforms that provides true zero trust security by connecting users to apps, from any device or location. This distinct approach addresses key security concerns and will accelerate adoption of ZTNA, taking key steps toward network transformation.”— Egemen Tas, founder & chief executive officer, TransientX

Additional Resources

About McAfee

McAfee is the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company. Inspired by the power of working together, McAfee creates business and consumer solutions that make our world a safer place. www.mcafee.com.

