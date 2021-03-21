Meet ReAzalia Allen, Attorney SouthernBelle Using Her Platform To Inspire And Help Others

BATON ROUGE, LA / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2021 / Louisiana native ReAzalia Allen is a writer, attorney, and advocate for her clients and the community. From an early age, she had a passion for writing and negotiating. She followed this passion through high school, where she was an avid writer and member of the trial team. From fourth grade through graduation, ReAzalia was a dedicated member of the 4H organization, where she honed her leadership, communication, and community development skills. At the recommendation of her mother, coaches, and mentors, Coach Steve Soileau, Mr. William Kendig, and Miss Karen Soileau, ReAzalia decided to pursue a career in law. She enrolled at Louisiana State University, where she majored in English, and triple minored in psychology, leadership, and communications. In 2015, she obtained her Juris Doctor and Graduate Diploma in Comparative Law from The Paul M. Hebert Law Center at Louisiana State University. The same year she passed the bar exam, ReAzalia began working as an attorney for a bankruptcy firm. She spent several years helping others get their lives back on track, never dreaming that she would one day find herself in the same position.

Between 2016 and 2019, ReAzalia experienced a series of hardships that would forever shape the attorney she is today. ReAzalia dealt with infidelity, emotional abuse, and complete betrayal in her marriage. This experience left her thousands of dollars in debt, facing bankruptcy and completely doubting her self-worth. However, when she looks back on what were some of the most trying years of her life, ReAzalia is certain that the experience made her stronger and more compassionate as an attorney. “I went through really hard years,” she says, “Now I want to be an example to others that we can go through hardship and come out stronger on the other side of it.”

In the wake of her divorce, while simultaneously putting the pieces of her life back together, ReAzalia launched her blog, Attorney SouthernBelle. Years ago, she earned the nickname Attorney SouthernBelle while working as a judicial staff attorney. “My southern drawl was very memorable,” ReAzalia says with a chuckle, “Although I am sweet and soft-spoken when I speak, the court knows I mean business.” Her combination of kindness combined with nerves of steel and a knack for negotiation has made her a formidable force in the courtroom. ReAzalia’s primary practice focuses on protecting others, whether that be their intellectual property, copyrights, estates, and trusts. However, ReAzalia is a true “Jill of all Trades,” as she practices multiple areas of law, including family, personal injury, bankruptcy, and real estate law.

ReAzalia is passionate about giving back to the community and helping others find their voice. Each year, she takes on as many pro-bono cases as possible. “Helping people is the reason I do what I do, it’s my heart behind everything,” she says. Today, ReAzalia is dedicated to sharing her own journey to healing. She is a major advocate for therapy and using words, either written or spoke aloud, to find inner healing. “How can we heal if we don’t share our problems and share our truths?” The depth of compassion and past experiences that ReAzalia brings to each client case has been transformational in the lives of those she’s touched. “I want my clients to understand that I’m a real person; oftentimes, people see attorneys as being so aloof and cold, I am the opposite. I will meet my clients wherever they are at, and help them fight their battles with compassion and strength, just like a true SouthernBelle.”

