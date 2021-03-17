MGE Energy to Present at Virtual West Coast Utilities Conference

MADISON, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MGE Energy, Inc.’s (Nasdaq: MGEE) Jared Bushek, Vice President Finance, Chief Information Officer and Treasurer, and Tammy Johnson, Vice President Accounting and Controller, will be presenting at Siebert Williams Shank’s Virtual West Coast Utilities Conference, on Wednesday, March 17th.

The presentation is available on MGE Energy’s website at:

2021 Virtual West Coast Utilities Presentation

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy is an investor-owned public utility holding company headquartered in the state capital of Madison, Wis. It is the parent company of Madison Gas and Electric, which generates and distributes electricity in Dane County, Wis., and purchases and distributes natural gas in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties. MGE Energy’s assets total approximately $2.3 billion, and its 2020 revenues were approximately $539 million.

Contacts

Investor relations contact
Ken Frassetto

Director – Shareholder Services and Treasury Management

608-252-4723 | kfrassetto@mge.com

