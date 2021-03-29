Mitsubishi Minatomirai Industrial Museum Enhances Online Distribution Capabilities from April

TOKYO, Mar 29, 2021 – (JCN Newswire) – On April 1st (Thursday), the Mitsubishi Minatomirai Industrial Museum (Nishi-Ku, Yokohama City), operated by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, will introduce measures for dealing with the spread of Covid 19. In addition to the hands-on exhibitions and events that have attracted visitors in the past, the museum will implement improved broadcasting functions for online content that can be accessed remotely. It will use its online event distribution system to share MHI Group’s efforts towards solving challenging social issues and promoting the development of a global society where everyone can feel safe.

Starting from April, the newly established event distribution studio will hold three kinds of online events, General, Special, and Educational. General Events are regular events that help spread interest in science and technology to the young people who will go on to form the generations to come. They also help to create and foster museum fans. These events include science and technology shows and guided tours of the museum’s exhibits aimed at families and elementary/junior high school students. Special Events are mainly aimed at adults and include lectures that leverage the professional knowledge and expertise of MHI Group members. Educational Events are targeted at school organizations and broadcast online classes that help nurture an interest in science education and contribute to the development of future generations. (Please see the WEBfor online event schedules.)

In line with these changes, the opening hours and closed days will also change from April 1st. Opening hours will be from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm on weekdays and from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm on Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays. The museum will be closed every Tuesday and Wednesday. The museum will limit admission to a maximum of 100 people at same time, and will continue to observe thorough anti-infection measures including the daily disinfection of exhibitions and scheduled cleaning.

Mitsubishi Minatomirai Industrial Museum was first opened in June 1994 in Yokohama City’s Minatomirai district, an area with which MHI Group has a deep connection, in order to help interaction with local people and promote interest in science and technology. The museum has been instrumental in introducing the latest technology and products of MHI Group by displaying physical products, models, images, and panels to raise visitors’ understanding. Going forward, the museum will take steps towards further increasing the recognition levels and brand awareness of MHI Group through enrichment of online distribution functions. They will also proactively engage in the transmission of the appeal and potential of science and technology.

