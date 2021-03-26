Mitsubishi Power Announces Its 2020 “Best Partner Awards”

YOKOHAMA, Japan, Mar 26, 2021 – (JCN Newswire) – Mitsubishi Power, a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, has presented certificates of appreciation to three companies that, among its many suppliers, made especially noteworthy contributions to its business operations during 2020.

The three companies receiving the 2020 “Mitsubishi Power Best Partner Awards” are as follows:

UMETOKU CO., LTD. (Osaka, Japan)
Support to meet increased demand for special steel used in gas and steam turbines, and improvements in cost and material yield for nuts and bolts for steam turbines.

SHIROMIZU IRON WORKS CO., LTD. (Kitakyushu, Japan)
Maintained high quality level for tank manufacturing, and managed design and production processes to meet delivery schedule.

Jiangsu Changbao Steel Tube Co., Ltd. (Changzhou, China)
Exceptional efforts to maintain quality and meet delivery schedule, including tight deadlines, for tubes for heat exchangers in turbine, boilers and other equipment.

Going forward, Mitsubishi Power will continue to work closely with all business suppliers to promote continual improvements in quality, delivery and cost in the areas of energy solutions for power industry, and enhance customer services.

