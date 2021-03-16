More Than Half of Physicians Have Seen an Increase in Patients Who Are Unhoused or in Poverty Over the Past Year

Physician Insights from Sermo’s COVID-19 Real Time Barometer Survey Reveal Hidden Health Impact of Pandemic-Driven Poverty

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–One year after COVID-19 triggered a lockdown, economic downturn and devastating global unemployment, a Sermo survey of 2,696 physicians around the world revealed that an increasing number of patients are dealing with homelessness and an inability to afford treatments/medicines, raising concerns on the long-term health consequences beyond coronavirus. Sermo’s COVID-19 Real Time Barometer also found that a large number of physicians report they are treating people for stress related to the pandemic, and are finding their own stress to be increasing.





Economic Impact of COVID-19

Fielded Feb. 25, 2021-March 1, 2021, Study 17 found that more than half (53%) of respondents reported seeing an increase over the past year in the number of patients who are unhoused or in poverty and are unable to afford treatment/prescriptions (56%). Physicians also reported that food insecurity/malnutrition (53%) and an increase in substance use and abuse (52%) were health issues resulting from the rising level of poverty.

Additionally, 55% surveyed reported they have seen an increase in patients moving or changing physicians because they have lost their job and/or their house over the past year.

“Regardless of country and whether they have a nationalized health system, physicians are witnessing dire health consequences due to the economic fall-out caused by COVID-19,” said Peter Kirk, CEO of Sermo. “A chief concern is the long-term impact on people’s health and wellness that isn’t directly related to the pandemic once the worst of the COVID-19 storm has passed.”

In the U.S., three out of four (73%) physicians noted that patients have forgone necessary treatments or appointments because they have lost their health insurance and/or were concerned over the cost. More than 60% of these same respondents reported medications for diabetes and high blood pressure — diseases that disproportionately affect low-income households — were most often skipped. One out of four (24%) felt maternal health was one of the biggest health issues associated with homelessness.

COVID-19 Impact on Health Systems

Physicians surveyed recognized the impact of COVID-19 on the entire healthcare continuum. Worldwide 56% believed there will be an increased strain on health systems from medical emergencies because of delaying access to healthcare. In the U.S., 57% of physicians recommended a free medical clinic when they discovered a patient is unhoused or in poverty — at a time when many of these health clinics are already at capacity.

Stress and the Pandemic

The study also found that 81% of physicians have treated patients suffering from stress related to the pandemic, and 79% reveal that they personally have found their stress levels to be increased over the last year. Their recommendations — both for their patients and personally — are to utilize a variety of coping strategies, including exercise (74% and 73%, respectively), meditation (45% and 42%) and even scream therapy (9% and 6%).

