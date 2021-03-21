New to The Street NEWSMAX Sunday, March 21, 10 AM EST Lineup Features Solar Integrated Roofing, Global Cannabis Applications Corp, Ehave Inc. and PayPolitan

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2021 / New to The Street airs Sunday 10AM EST NEWSMAX T.V. with host Jane King. The show features Solar Integrated Roofing with CEO David Massey and their new acquisition Cornerstone Construction with President Hunter Ballew. David and Hunter talk about expanding the company nationwide with RoofCon and REVOLT. Dave also talks about the EV Electric Vehicle charging division and how it could make up 30 percent of Solar Integrated Roofing.

Global Cannabis Applications Corp with CEO Brad Moore talking about new contracts and the obvious need and growing demand for GCAC’S efficacy app Efixii. Brad discusses the first sale which will bring in four hundred thousand in revenue.

Ehave Inc. with CEO Ben Kaplan on how they are digitizing health records and concentrating on mental health in the psychedelic sector. Also joining the segment is Doctor Manideep Reddy Medical Advisor expanding the conversation and tying in the importance of psychedelic treatments.

Closing out the show we have PayPolitan with CEO Nils Tharandt Ortiz. Nils is a blockchain innovator and will be talking about PayPolitans recent exchange listings and tech development.

About Solar Integrated Roofing Corp.

Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation, is an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation company specializing in commercial and residential properties in the Southern California market. The Company’s broad array of solutions include sales and installation of solar energy systems, battery backup and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations to roofing, HVAC and related electrical contracting work. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.solarintegratedroofing.com.

About Cornerstone Construction

Cornerstone Construction, a licensed roofing contractor, has served thousands of clients throughout South Carolina and neighboring states since 2017 with quality solutions for residential and commercial roofing and solar. Roofing services include expert inspection, installation, repair, and replacement services as well as gutters, windows, siding and decking. The company designs and installs traditional solar and solar shingles that integrate seamlessly into any new or existing roofing system. For more information on Cornerstone Construction please visit: https://cornerstoneconstruction.org.

About Global Cannabis Application Corp

Global Cannabis Applications Corp. is a global leader in designing, developing, SaaS licensing and acquiring innovative data technologies for the medical cannabis industry. The Citizen Green and Efixii platforms are the world’s first end-to-end – from patient to regulator – medical cannabis data solutions. They use six core technologies: mobile applications, artificial intelligence, RegTech, smart databases, Ethereum blockchain and GCAC smart rewards. These technologies transparently disclose cannabis chain-of-custody events, thereby enabling patients to provide crowd-sourced medical cannabis efficacy data. Driven by digital and cannabis industry experts, GCAC is focused on generating revenue from SaaS licensing its technology and acquiring high quality cannabis datasets that improve patient outcomes and to become the world’s largest cannabis efficacy data provider.

About Paypolitan

The Paypolitan platform will use blockchain technology, smart contracts and open banking APIs to provide a next-gen payment solution that meets the needs of modern payment systems for businesses and customers.

About NATIVECOIN

NativeCoin is a digital currency running on the Ethereum blockchain network and is specially made for Native American Tribes and their businesses. This Native American Sovereign Cryptocurrency is made to be used by Tribal casinos and other enterprises in the United States and around the world.

About Healixa Inc.

Healixa is a technology company with assets in both health tech and fintech. Healixa marries code and care to create exceptional experiences in health tech. The Company’s people-first approach is designed to humanize care via purpose-driven ethical engineering practices, deploying simple solutions for complex global challenges.

Healixa offers value-based tech solutions to enterprise partner channels across a broad range of industries including employer benefits, travel, pharma, logistics, and more.

About FMW Media

FMW Media operates one of the longest-running U.S and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming T.V. brands “New to the Street,” and its blockchain show “Exploring The Block.” Since 2009, these brands run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The TV platforms reach over 540 million homes both in the US and international markets. FMW recently added Newsmax to its broadcasting platform with its first show broadcasted Sunday, December 27th. The NEWSMAX New to The Street show is syndicated on Sundays at 10 AM EST. FMW is also one of the nation’s largest buyers of linear Television long and short form.

