New to The Street Upgrades on NEWSMAX Taking Sunday’s 10 AM EST Timeslot Starting Tomorrow March 7th

Jane King hosts the show which brings the innovators behind the companies. The show since 2010 aims to help Public, Private and Blockchain Companies by following their progress in a detailed series format to educate the public.

The show will feature Solar Integrated Roofing with CEO David Massey who’s taking the country by storm combining solar and roofing. David talks about the recent acquisition of Cornerstone Construction headed by well-known industry professional Hunter Ballew and touches on the up listing goals for Solar Integrated.

Solar Integrated will be doing updated interviews with their partners and division heads each month as they expand through California, Phoenix, Dallas, and beyond. Additional dates on NEWSMAX, Fox, and the entire FMW Broadcasting platform coming shortly.

CNFN sponsored Cannabis Segment with Keith Stauffer CEO of Terrascend and Matt Karnes Founder of GreenWave Advisors.

Keith talks about what needs to happen for multi-state providers including banking and tax reform and the ability to up list to higher exchanges. He also talks about their chairmen Jason Wild and private equity cannabis fund relationship with five-time NBA All-Star Chris Webber and how the fund will help with money and time grow minority-owned cannabis businesses. Matt talks about the industry still being in its infancy and the cost of the industry still in prohibition.

Vince Caruso CEO & Founder of the New to The Street brand states “we will make a conscious effort to help bring awareness of minority-owned businesses and the funds that are investing their money and time to enable these businesses to grow. It’s important that our massive linear television reach be used to put light on these businesses and the groups that are helping them.”

“You will see many companies with minority CEOs at the helm being spotlighted each month on our shows,” further stated Caruso.

Global Cannabis Applications Corp with CEO Brad Moore talks about his patent-pending “Efixii” platform for the cannabis industry that measures, compares, and tracks from seed to sale to seed providing valuable efficacy for consumers.

Brad talks with Jane King about how Global Cannabis Applications Corp, with Israeli-developed blockchain tech and proprietary algorithms, have the company on track to hit 32 Million grams under contract offering SAAS and data sales at fees of 38 cents per gram average revenue. Global Cannabis Applications Corp has 122 MILLION grams under management earmarked for 2022.

“On February 13, 2019, in a press release, members of the EU Parliament stated to ‘take medical use of cannabis seriously.’ Global Cannabis’s blockchain-generated QR code technology representing each step of the cultivation, supply chain, and consumer feedback data for every gram of cannabis has made that statement achievable. Our Efixii solution is helping growers, regulators, and medical professionals ensure a better outcome for medical cannabis patients,” stated Brad Moore, CEO of Global Cannabis Applications Corp.

British Digital Asset Management with Jaian Cuttari Founder and CEO talks with Jane about his expansion to KOREA. Jaian set up BDAM in KOREA to provide asset management and technology solutions. DTS ASSET MANAGEMENT AND DATA Good Pay Global with CEO Danny Kim to provide token-making solutions, Visa Cards, and Crypto Quant providing data to traders through quantitative data “quant” data through BDAM. Jaian states he will be testing these strategies to offer consistent deliverable trading strategies. He goes on to state he went to the Korean market as he sees the partners being leaders in cryptocurrency in the Asian markets.

New to The Street has also just completed taping the first interview of a 12 Part Series featuring Healixa (EMOR) with CEO Ian Parker. Healixa is a Multifaceted company merging HealthTech and Fintech. Ian discusses with Jane the reason for the name change and how HealthTech and Fintech marry up.

Ian goes into remote patient monitoring Healixa offers through mobile.

HEALIXA is the home of Deposits.com

Additionally, New to The Street has just completed taping JD Coins’ next interview segment for Fox and Newsmax broadcast next week. JD COINS CEO Dr. Bhupinder Singh discusses how JD is working with Epillo Health Systems and their Digital Therapeutics (DT’S) and brings on Epillo’s CEO Aasif Shah to explain further during the interview.

JD will be continuing their series which will feature additional partners, C-Suite executives, and advisors each month detailing the company’s achievements and pursuits.

New featured company interviews for “New to The Street” scheduled this week will feature Ehave Inc with CEO Ben Kaplan and Bragg Gaming Group Inc. with CEO Adam Arviv. The dates and times of these network television broadcast TBA.

About Emerald Organic Products

Emerald Organic Products Inc. has recently changed its name to Healixa Inc. in the State of Nevada. Filings have been made to reflect the name change on the OTC ticker board.

About Healixa Inc.

Healixa is a technology company with assets in both health tech and fintech. Healixa marries code and care to create exceptional experiences in health tech. The Company’s people-first approach is designed to humanize care via purpose-driven ethical engineering practices, deploying simple solutions for complex global challenges.

Healixa offers value-based tech solutions to enterprise partner channels across a broad range of industries including employer benefits, travel, pharma, logistics, and more.

About Global Cannabis Applications Corp.

Global Cannabis Applications Corp. is a global leader in designing, developing, SaaS licensing, and acquiring innovative data technologies for the medical cannabis industry. The Citizen Green and Efixii platforms are the world’s first end-to-end – from patient to regulator – medical cannabis data solutions. They use six core technologies: mobile applications, artificial intelligence, RegTech, smart databases, Ethereum blockchain and GCAC smart rewards. These technologies transparently disclose cannabis chain-of-custody events, thereby enabling patients to provide crowd-sourced medical cannabis efficacy data. Driven by digital and cannabis industry experts, GCAC is focused on generating revenue from SaaS licensing its technology, and acquiring high-quality cannabis datasets that improve patient outcomes and become the world’s largest cannabis efficacy data provider.

About Cornerstone Construction

Cornerstone Construction, a licensed roofing contractor, has served thousands of clients throughout South Carolina and neighboring states since 2017 with quality solutions for residential and commercial roofing and solar. Roofing services include expert inspection, installation, repair, and replacement services as well as gutters, windows, siding and decking. The company designs and installs traditional solar and solar shingles that integrate seamlessly into any new or existing roofing system. For more information on Cornerstone Construction please visit: https://cornerstoneconstruction.org.

About Solar Integrated Roofing Corp.

Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation, is an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation company specializing in commercial and residential properties in the Southern California market. The Company’s broad array of solutions include sales and installation of solar energy systems, battery backup and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations to roofing, HVAC and related electrical contracting work. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.solarintegratedroofing.com.

About FMW Media

FMW Media operates one of the longest-running U.S and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming T.V. brands “New to the Street,” and its blockchain show “Exploring The Block.” Since 2009, these brands run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The TV platforms reach over 540 million homes both in the US and international markets. FMW recently added Newsmax to its broadcasting platform with its first show broadcasted Sunday, December 27th. The NEWSMAX New to The Street show is syndicated on Sundays at 10 AM EST. FMW is also one of the nation’s largest buyers of linear Television long and short form.

https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street

https://www.newtothestreet.com/

