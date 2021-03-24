Northstar Capital Invests in Pelco Products, Inc.

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Northstar Capital (“Northstar”), a provider of junior capital for middle market private equity transactions, is pleased to announce its investment in Pelco Products, Inc. (“Pelco”), a portfolio company of River Associates (“River”).

Pelco, founded in 1985, is a leading provider of traffic signaling hardware solutions in the United States. Known for excellent quality, service, and innovation, Pelco is based in central Oklahoma and manufactures traffic signal hardware, utility products, and decorative outdoor lighting. For more information on Pelco, please visit https://www.pelcoinc.com/.

Northstar provided subordinated debt and an equity co-investment to help River finance the deal. The Northstar team remains committed to partnering with experienced management teams and private equity sponsors in both good and challenging times.

About Northstar Capital

Northstar Capital is an investment management company with offices in Minneapolis, Minnesota and Fargo, North Dakota. Northstar specializes in junior capital investments and equity co-investments in middle-market companies. Since inception, Northstar has partnered with more than 140 companies and secured nearly $2 billion in capital. For more information, please visit www.northstarcapital.com.

About River Associates

River Associates is a private equity firm focused exclusively on investing in the lower middle-market. Based in Chattanooga, Tennessee, River has over 30 years of experience partnering with management teams. For more information, pleases visit http://www.riverassociates.com/.

Contacts

Dan Kleineman



Partner



Northstar Capital



612-371-5716



dkleineman@northstarcapital.com

Ethan Eid



Principal



Northstar Capital



612-371-5712



eeid@northstarcapital.com

John Kennefick



Vice President



Northstar Capital



612-371-5707



jkennefick@northstarcapital.com