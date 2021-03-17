Octave Bioscience Appoints Maital Shemesh-Rasmussen as Chief Commercial Officer

MENLO PARK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Octave Bioscience, the developer of a fully integrated care management platform for multiple sclerosis (MS) and other neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that it has named Maital Shemesh-Rasmussen as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). In her new role, Shemesh-Rasmussen will serve as a key member of Octave’s executive leadership team and begin to lay the foundation for the company’s commercial activities.

“We are thrilled to welcome Maital to the Octave Bioscience team and we look forward to her leadership, experiences and insights in building out our commercial capabilities and preparing for early deployments,” said William Hagstrom, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Octave Bioscience. “Maital has an abundance of experience in the life sciences and patient-centric healthcare technology fields, as well as deep expertise in strategic marketing and communications, all of which are vital in the positioning and commercialization of Octave’s care management platform.”

Shemesh-Rasmussen brings with her an expansive knowledge of leadership in the healthcare technology field, with a proven track record of creating categories, entering new markets, driving market leadership, building world-class teams, and transitioning the promise of novel technology and innovation into market adoption and clinical impact. Before joining Octave, Shemesh-Rasmussen served as Global Head of Solution Marketing at Roche (DIS). In this role, she defined Roche’s new digital health strategy, bringing to market advanced digital solutions and commercial models that positioned Roche as a world leader in health technology.

Prior to this, Shemesh-Rasmussen served in a number of cross-industry leadership positions, including as Director of Strategic and Product Marketing for Precision Medicine at Oracle Healthcare, and as Vice President of Global Marketing at JPMorgan Chase Bank. She was also the Founder and CEO of Rasmussen Communications and currently serves on the Board of Directors at Pluristem Therapeutics. Shemesh-Rasmussen studied Behavioral Sciences at Ben Gurion University, Marketing Communication and Political Science at Bar-Ilan University, and Strategy, Finance, and Computer Science at Columbia University.

“I am ecstatic to join Octave and work closely with a dedicated and innovative team that is so enthusiastic about revolutionizing the care paradigm and improving the lives of those with chronic neurodegenerative diseases,” said Shemesh-Rasmussen. “Octave is a pioneer in transforming care, and I believe that we have an opportunity to make a difference in the quality of patients’ lives, starting with MS.”

Shemesh-Rasmussen’s appointment as CCO underscores Octave Bioscience’s progress in transitioning from the development and testing of a new model for the future of MS management to planning for early market engagement and targeted use. Octave’s platform includes novel measurement tools that feed structured analytical data models to improve patient management decisions, create better outcomes and lower costs.

About the Octave Bioscience Comprehensive Care Platform

Octave Bioscience’s Comprehensive Care Platform provides a quantitative, objective measurement system designed to expand clinical insights in neurodegenerative disease, beginning with MS. It provides multiple layers of insight to provide a 360-degree view with a longitudinal perspective of disease progression. The first layer measures the patient’s underlying biology with blood-based biomarkers that quantitatively and objectively assess inflammation and immune modulation. The second layer includes advanced measurement using improved MRI readings and interpretation to reveal more insights at the CNS layer, including the brain and spine. The final layer features real time tracking of symptoms via monitoring with mobile tools, sensors and wearables to identify changes in disease and alert care teams. All of this data is integrated into protocols, supported by decision support tools and feeds into a dashboard for ease of use. The Octave Platform allows individual and population views to facilitate better stratification and contextual interventions.

About Octave Bioscience

Octave Bioscience was founded to deliver an end-to-end care management platform for multiple sclerosis as well as a full range of neurodegenerative diseases. Its Comprehensive Care Platform is designed to provide neurologists and their patients with objective metrics to facilitate informed care and shared decision making for better patient outcomes. Octave Bioscience is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Contacts

Terri Clevenger

Westwicke/ICR Healthcare PR

Tel: 203.856.4326

Terri.Clevenger@icrinc.com