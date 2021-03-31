Paidiem Raises $3.75 Million to Help Scale its Enterprise SaaS Platform for the Contingent Workforce Ecosystem

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – March 31, 2021) – Paidiem (the “Company”), an emerging leader in enterprise SaaS solutions for the contingent worker ecosystem, proudly announces that it has raised financing totalling $3.75 million with a committed group of Canadian institutional and accredited investors. The raise includes a dedicated operating line of credit to fund the Company’s suite of financial solutions. It also includes term debt, provided by the Business Development Bank of Canada (“BDC”), and equity, both of which will fund Paidiem’s working capital and help the Company further support its North American customer base and to scale its operations.

Paidiem’s founder, Richard Cromie, was driven to create a holistic technology solution for the fastest growing segment of the working population, stating, “We believe that the contingent workforce ecosystem is underserved despite its size and growth rate. The Paidiem platform offers a diverse set of solutions throughout its value chain.”

Paidiem is also pleased to announce that financial industry veteran Jason Thompson has joined the Company as Head of Finance. “Jason’s broad financial experience will be instrumental in helping Paidiem continue to evolve its financial product suite and to coordinate the Company’s fundraising activities as we rapidly scale up our operations,” Cromie added.

Cromie also noted, “We appreciate the continued support of our partners at BDC, Communitech, Accelerator Centre, AC JumpStart and LaunchPad at Sir Wilfrid Laurier University.”

Paidiem is currently hiring for several positions, including development, design and sales and marketing representatives. Please visit the Company’s website at Paidiem.com/careers for details.

ABOUT PAIDIEM

Founded in 2019, Paidiem is a Toronto-based private company focused on providing enterprise SaaS and financial solutions for the contingent workforce ecosystem.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Jason Thompson

jason@paidiem.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/79028