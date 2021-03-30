Pepperdine Graziadio Earns High Marks from U.S. News & World Report’s 2022 Best Business School Ranking

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BestBusinessSchool–In the newly released 2022 Best Business School Ranking by U.S. News & World Report (USNWR), the Pepperdine Graziadio Business School Full-Time MBA soared fifteen spots to be ranked #68, and the Part-Time MBA program was ranked #73, up one spot from 2021. This is on the back of significant gains in USNWR 2021 Best Online Programs rankings the online MBA (up 21 spots to #26) and online MS degree program (up 79 spots to #53) announced in January 2021.

“We are honored to be recognized as one of the Best Business Schools in the United States and are pleased to see our accomplishments reflected in the high marks from U.S. News & World Report,” said Deryck J. van Rensburg, dean of the Pepperdine Graziadio Business School. “The Pepperdine Graziadio Business School is defined by the exceptional talent of our faculty and students. This ranking reflects our commitment and abilities to develop Best for the World Leaders that are entrepreneurial, ethical, and globally oriented.”

The USNWR 2022 Best Business Schools ranking surveyed more than 486 institutions with MBA programs in the U.S. accredited by AACSB International, widely considered a gold standard of business school accreditation. Pepperdine Graziadio was among 143 other business schools that were ranked.

Full-Time MBA (FTMBA) programs were ranked by three indicators: quality assessment, placement success, and student selectivity. As part of the placement success factor, USNWR reviewed mean starting salaries and bonuses. Full-Time Graziadio MBA 2020 graduates reported an average base salary and bonus of $102,976. In addition, USNWR reviewed employment rates of FTMBA students at graduation—50 percent of the 2020 Graziadio graduates who were actively seeking employment reported having a job offer upon graduation.

Earlier this year the Pepperdine Graziadio Business School was nationally recognized by the Princeton Review as one of the Best Business Schools for 2021. It ranked #9 for Most Competitive Students—the only business school in California for this category—and was #11 for the Top Online MBA Programs for 2021.

The Pepperdine Graziadio Business School Full-Time MBA program is designed for aspiring leaders seeking to build their business acumen and leverage their entrepreneurial spirit to make a positive impact in the business world and community. The program can be completed in as little as one year. Students have the opportunity to choose from eight concentrations: business analytics; digital innovation and information systems; dispute resolution; entertainment, media, and sports management; entrepreneurship; finance; leadership and managing organizational change; and marketing.

The Pepperdine Graziadio Business School Part-Time MBA program focuses on transformational learning and people-first leadership for busy working professionals. The program can be completed in as little as two years. Students may choose from one of nine areas of concentration: business analytics; digital innovation and information systems; dispute resolution; entertainment, media, and sports management; entrepreneurship; finance; general management; global business; leadership and managing organizational change; and marketing.

About Pepperdine University Graziadio Business School

For more than 50 years, the Pepperdine Graziadio Business School has challenged individuals to think boldly and drive meaningful change within their industries and communities. Dedicated to developing Best for the World Leaders, the Graziadio School offers a comprehensive range of MBA, MS, executive, and doctoral degree programs grounded in integrity, innovation, critical thinking, and entrepreneurship. The Graziadio School advances experiential learning through small classes with distinguished faculty that stimulate critical thinking and meaningful connection, inspiring students and working professionals to realize their greatest potential as values-centered leaders. Follow Pepperdine Graziadio on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

