Peter Marber Named Advisor to GeoLinks Board of Directors

CAMARILLO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GeoLinks, the fastest growing telecommunications company in California, today announced that Peter Marber, pioneering global investor and founding member of Aperture Investors, has been named an Advisor to the GeoLinks Board of Directors.

“Peter Marber’s extensive expertise in the world of finance will be invaluable to us as we continue to execute on our growth plans,” said Skyler Ditchfield, co-founder and CEO, GeoLinks. “We look forward to working with him and welcome him as an Advisor to our Board.”

“I have been extremely impressed with GeoLinks and its leadership’s entrepreneurial zeal and technical expertise,” said Dr. Marber. “The work the company is doing for the last mile of connectivity and to bridge the digital divide is critical, and I am delighted to lend my support.”

Dr. Marber previously headed emerging market businesses for Loomis, Sayles & Company, HSBC Global Asset Management, and was a partner and president of the emerging market subsidiaries at Wasserstein, Perella & Co. Dr. Marber has a long history teaching and has held positions at Columbia University, Johns Hopkins University, Harvard University, and New York University. He is a frequent lecturer and market commentator and serves on various boards, including St. John’s College, New America, Columbia University, and the Emerging Markets Trade Association, and is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts in London. Dr. Marber has authored more than 100 articles on international finance and globalization and has published seven books. He received a B.A. from Johns Hopkins University, a Master of International Affairs from Columbia University and a Ph.D. from the University of Cambridge.

GeoLinks Board Members include Skyler Ditchfield, Co-Founder and CEO, GeoLinks; Ryan Hauf, Co-Founder and CTO, GeoLinks; Tom Krause, Ph.D, innovator, entrepreneur and consultant and Chairman of the Board, GeoLinks; and David Stonehill, Founder, Managing Partner, Rock Mountain Capital.

Board Advisors include Rachelle Chong, former Commissioner of the Federal Communications Commission and former California Public Utilities Commission; Louis Fox, President & CEO of the Corporation for Education Network Initiatives in California (CENIC); Van E. Snowdon, esteemed wireless telecom and technology industry executive, and Richard Wolpert, a pioneer in the fields of software development, technology, consumer digital media and entertainment.

