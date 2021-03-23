Roche launches new high throughput configurations for cobas pro integrated solutions to increase testing efficiency

With eight new configurations, cobas pro® integrated solutions offers labs greater flexibility to ramp up their testing capacity to adapt to evolving testing needs

This will allow a greater number of patient samples to be processed faster

By consolidating up to four analytical units on a single platform, testing efficiency in high-volume labs is increased

Basel, 23 March 2021 – Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) announced today the launch of eight new configurations for cobas pro integrated solutions, in countries accepting the CE mark. As a result, this analyser can deliver up to 4,400 tests per hour, doubling its previous testing capacity.1 This makes it the ideal choice for labs seeking greater flexibility in ramping up their testing capacity, to adapt to evolving clinical chemistry and immunochemistry testing needs.

Today, the importance of accurate and timely diagnostic testing can be felt across the globe. Growing testing demands put laboratories under significant pressure to increase their testing volumes and operational efficiency, with fewer resources. At the same time, clinicians and patients rely on accurate and timely results to make informed decisions. To overcome these challenges, labs require reliable diagnostic solutions that ensure simplified testing, allowing for earlier diagnosis and improved patient care.

“We are excited to release eight new high throughput configurations for cobas pro integrated solutions which have been designed to address the individual needs of healthcare professionals to maximise throughput and efficiency,” said Thomas Schinecker, CEO Roche Diagnostics. “By building on a system with proven reliability and performance, we continue to simplify laboratory operations so that patients can benefit from shorter time to results and faster treatment decisions.”

cobas pro integrated solutions now offers the possibility to add two additional analytical units of cobas c 503 and/or cobas e 801, consolidating up to four analytical units on a single platform and thus serving the needs of high throughput labs.1 Labs can now benefit from eight new configurations, allowing them to better tailor their instrumentation to their individual needs.1 As a result, cobas pro integrated solutions can deliver up to 4,400 tests per hour, doubling its previous testing capacity.1 Running more tests across a broad range of disease areas including cardiology, oncology and infectious diseases, enables labs to further extend their value for physicians and patients. Furthermore, by consolidating a greater number of samples on a single platform and offering the industry’s broadest clinical chemistry and immunochemistry assay menu of over 230 diagnostic tests, this analyser helps to simplify sample processing and laboratory workflows.2-4

About cobas pro integrated solutions

Launched in 2018, cobas pro integrated solutions is a scalable and modular solution designed to achieve mid-to-high volume clinical chemistry and immunochemistry testing needs. It aims to increase efficiency with fast analytical units, intelligent sample routing, and short assay incubation times, with 93% of Roche immunoassays having reaction times of 18 minutes or less.5 This analyser features automated maintenance and cobas® AutoCal, an automated calibration procedure, to save hands-on time. Additionally, it incorporates cobas® SonicWash, an ultrasonic probe cleaning to ensure sample integrity.

cobas pro integrated solutions provides fully standardised results and operation to cobas® pure integrated solutions. Together, they deliver a seamless experience and the highest level of standardisation using the same reagents and assay menu, delivering consistent results and operation, and therefore allow for flexible staff assignment and minimal training needs. It makes these systems also ideal candidates for integrated health networks and lab chains.

cobas pro integrated solutions is fully compatible with the cobas® mobile solution, a tablet that integrates multiple Roche applications, allowing laboratory professionals to interact with the analyser from anywhere in the lab.

With cobas pro integrated solutions, the required sample volume per test has been reduced on average by 43% compared to previous generation systems.6 Additionally, the plastic generated per test result has been reduced by up to 78% due to smaller reagent pack sizes with a higher number of tests per pack.7

To learn more about cobas pro integrated solutions, please visit: https://diagnostics.roche.com/global/en/products/systems/cobas-pro-integrated-solutions.html

To learn more about cobas pure integrated solutions, please visit: https://diagnostics.roche.com/global/en/c/cobas-pure-integrated-solutions-coming-soon.html

To learn more about the cobas mobile solution, please visit: https://diagnostics.roche.com/global/en/products/instruments/cobas-mobile-solution.html

To learn more about cobas c 503: https://diagnostics.roche.com/global/en/products/instruments/cobas-c-503.html#productInfo

To learn more about cobas e 801: https://diagnostics.roche.com/global/en/products/instruments/cobas-e-801.html

About Roche

Roche is a global pioneer in pharmaceuticals and diagnostics focused on advancing science to improve people’s lives. The combined strengths of pharmaceuticals and diagnostics under one roof have made Roche the leader in personalised healthcare – a strategy that aims to fit the right treatment to each patient in the best way possible.

Roche is the world’s largest biotech company, with truly differentiated medicines in oncology, immunology, infectious diseases, ophthalmology and diseases of the central nervous system. Roche is also the world leader in in vitro diagnostics and tissue-based cancer diagnostics, and a frontrunner in diabetes management.

Founded in 1896, Roche continues to search for better ways to prevent, diagnose and treat diseases and make a sustainable contribution to society. The company also aims to improve patient access to medical innovations by working with all relevant stakeholders. More than thirty medicines developed by Roche are included in the World Health Organization Model Lists of Essential Medicines, among them life-saving antibiotics, antimalarials and cancer medicines. Moreover, for the twelfth consecutive year, Roche has been recognised as one of the most sustainable companies in the Pharmaceuticals Industry by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI).

The Roche Group, headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, is active in over 100 countries and in 2020 employed more than 100,000 people worldwide. In 2020, Roche invested CHF 12.2 billion in R&D and posted sales of CHF 58.3 billion. Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, Japan. For more information, please visit www.roche.com .

All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.

