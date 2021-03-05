Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter With a Return to Positive Net Income

WINTER PARK, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RUTH) today provided a business update on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and reported unaudited financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 27, 2020.

Business and Liquidity Update:

At the end of the fourth quarter of 2020, 91% (70 of 77) of company-owned and managed restaurants were open, which included 48 restaurants offering limited capacity dining service, three restaurants offering outdoor seating only, and 19 restaurants offering to-go and delivery service only. Beginning in the second half of November, the Company faced an increasing number of local COVID-19 pandemic-related governmental restrictions, including all of the Company’s California-based restaurants being limited to to-go and delivery service only.

93% (67 of 72) of the Company’s franchisee-owned restaurants were open as of the end of the fourth quarter, which included 60 restaurants offering limited capacity dining service, two restaurants offering outdoor seating only, and five restaurants offering to-go and delivery service only.

Fourth quarter comparable restaurant sales at Company-owned restaurants decreased 39.7% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. While sales trends improved in October with comparable sales down 26.1% at Company-owned restaurants compared to 2019, the renewed COVID-related restrictions negatively impacted sales trends in November and December, with comparable sales down 35.2% and 53.9% compared to 2019, respectively. In 2021, we have seen improved performance in January and February with Company-owned comparable sales down 38.9% and 25.6% compared to 2020, respectively, reflecting restaurants shifting to open or outdoor dining status.

Fourth quarter comparable sales for Company-owned restaurants with open dining rooms decreased 24.4% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. In 2021, comparable sales for Company-owned restaurants with open dining rooms decreased 16.3% through February compared to 2020.

As of December 27, 2020, the Company’s cash balance was approximately $95.4 million, with $115.0 million of debt outstanding under its senior credit facility and $4.8 million of outstanding letters of credit.

During the fourth quarter, the Company repaid $20.2 million in debt and secured a term extension to February 2023 on its senior credit facility.

On January 28, 2021, the Company entered into an amendment to its existing $120.0 million credit agreement that provided for a $10.0 million commitment reduction from the existing credit agreement. The amendment also extended relief from the financial covenants to maintain a specified quarterly minimum adjusted Fixed Charge Coverage Ratio and maximum Consolidated Leverage Ratio until the second fiscal quarter of 2021.

As of February 26, 2021, the Company’s cash balance was approximately $112.0 million.

Highlights for the Fourth Quarter 2020

Total revenue in the fourth quarter of 2020 was $77.4 million, compared to $135.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Net income in the fourth quarter of 2020 was $1.4 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, compared to net income of $14.5 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2019. Net income in the fourth quarter of 2020 included a $2.5 million employee retention payroll tax credit, which reduced restaurant operating expenses; $322 thousand in severance costs and accelerated stock expense; $28 thousand in gain related to lease modifications; a $295 thousand impairment loss related to restaurant closures, and a $1.1 million income tax expense related to the impact of discrete income tax items. Net income in the fourth quarter of 2019 included $124 thousand in acquisition-related expenses associated with the previously completed acquisition of the three restaurants from our Philadelphia and Long Island franchisee and $374 thousand in closure costs associated with accelerating the closure of a restaurant in Washington, DC. Excluding these items, non-GAAP diluted earnings per common share was $0.03 in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $0.52 in the fourth quarter of 2019. The Company believes that non-GAAP diluted earnings per common share provides a useful alternative measure of financial performance to improve comparability of diluted earnings per common share between periods. Investors are advised to see the attached Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure table for additional information.



Cheryl Henry, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc., stated, “2020 was truly a challenging year for our Ruth’s Chris team and our franchisees. We managed through two significant shutdowns during the year, the first in late March, and the other most recently during our fourth quarter. Despite these challenges, I’m pleased that our amazing team and franchise partners displayed resilience and agility in the face of uncertainty, resulting in strong fourth quarter results.”

Henry added, “COVID has taught us flexibility and innovation, which includes new operating procedures at the restaurant level as well as a more flexible labor model, better capacity utilization, and the adoption of technology not only by us as an organization, but by our customers. With an iconic, 55-year old brand behind these efforts we are proud of where we are today and optimistic about the future.”

Review of Fourth Quarter 2020 Operating Results

Restaurant sales in the fourth quarter of 2020 were $72.2 million compared to $127.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Average unit weekly sales for restaurants with open dining rooms were $90.2 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $118.8 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Company-owned Sales

Comparable restaurant sales at Company-owned restaurants decreased 39.7% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, which consisted of a 34.7% decrease in traffic, as measured by entrees, and a 7.6% decrease in average check.

At the end of the fourth quarter of 2020, 70 Company-owned and managed Ruth’s Chris Steak House restaurants were in operation, which included 48 restaurants offering limited capacity dining service, three restaurants offering outdoor seating only, and 19 restaurants offering to-go and delivery service only. Seven Company-owned restaurants remained temporarily closed as of December 27, 2020. At the end of the fourth quarter of 2019, 86 Company-owned and managed Ruth’s Chris Steak House restaurants were in operation.

Franchise Income

Franchise income in the fourth quarter of 2020 was $3.6 million compared to $5.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The reduction in franchise income was due to a decrease in sales from franchise operations.

At the end of the fourth quarter of 2020, 67 franchisee-owned Ruth’s Chris Steak House restaurants were open, which included 60 restaurants offering limited capacity dining service, two restaurants offering outdoor seating only, and five restaurants offering to-go and delivery service only. Five franchise restaurants remained temporarily closed as of December 27, 2020. At the end of the fourth quarter of 2019, 73 franchisee-owned restaurants were open.

Operating Expenses

Food and beverage costs, as a percentage of restaurant sales, decreased 34 basis points to 29.5% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. Total beef costs decreased 2.0% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.

Restaurant operating expenses, as a percentage of restaurant sales, decreased 19 basis points to 46.0% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. Restaurant operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2020 were reduced by a $2.5 million employee retention payroll tax credit.

Marketing and advertising costs decreased $2.9 million (65.1%) from the fourth quarter of 2019.

General and administrative expenses increased $2.0 million to $10.6 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase was largely due to the timing of the accrual of bonus expense for home office team members.

Pre-opening costs were $448 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $948 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2019. The pre-opening costs in 2020 were related to rent accruals for unopened locations where the Company has taken possession of the property.

Highlights for Fiscal Year 2020

Total revenues in 2020 decreased 40.7% to $277.7 million, compared to $468.0 million in 2019.

Net loss in 2020 was $25.3 million, or ($0.80) per diluted share, compared to net income of $42.2 million, or $1.44 per diluted share, in 2019. Net loss in 2020 included a $2.5 million employee retention payroll tax credit; $1.8 million in severance costs and accelerated stock expense; $0.2 million in gain related to lease modifications; a $16.5 million impairment loss primarily related to restaurant closures, and a $1.5 million income tax expense related to the impact of discrete income tax items. Net income in 2019 included $0.5 million in acquisition-related expenses associated with the acquisition of the three restaurants from our Philadelphia and Long Island franchisee, $0.4 million in closure costs associated with accelerating the closure of a restaurant in Washington, DC and a $0.8 million benefit related to other discrete income tax items. Excluding these adjustments, as well as the results from discontinued operations and certain discrete income tax items, non-GAAP diluted loss per common share was ($0.38) in 2020, compared to a non-GAAP diluted earnings per common share of $1.43 in 2019. The Company believes that non-GAAP diluted earnings per common share provides a useful alternative measure of financial performance to improve comparability of diluted earnings per common share between periods. Investors are advised to see the attached Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure table for additional information.



Review of Fiscal Year 2020 Operating Results

Restaurant sales in 2020 were $260.8 million compared to $441.4 million in 2019.

Company-owned Sales

Comparable restaurant sales at Company-owned restaurants decreased 40.2% compared to 2019, which consisted of a 36.1% decrease in traffic, as measured by entrees, and an average check decrease of 6.4%.

Franchise Income

Franchise income in 2020 was $11.7 million compared to $17.9 million compared to 2019. The reduction in franchise income was due to a decrease in sales from franchise operations.

Operating Expenses

Food and beverage costs, as a percentage of restaurant sales, increased 17 basis points to 29.1%. Total beef costs decreased 1.6% compared to 2019.

Restaurant operating expenses, as a percentage of restaurant sales, increased to 57.7% compared to 48.6% in 2019, primarily due to the impact of fixed costs on lower restaurant sales in 2020.

Marketing and advertising costs decreased $8.6 million (55.6%) from 2019.

General and administrative expenses decreased $1.4 million to $33.2 million compared to 2019. The decrease in G&A expenses was primarily due to lower compensation related expenses.

Pre-opening costs were $1.6 million in 2020, compared to $1.8 million in 2019.

Development Update

The Company currently expects to open a new restaurant in 2021 in Short Hills, NJ early in the third quarter. The Company will begin construction of a new restaurant in Aventura, FL in 2021 with an expected opening date in the second quarter of 2022.

Leadership Update

The Company today announced that the Board of Directors has appointed Cheryl J. Henry, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, to the role of Chairperson effective upon her re-election to the Board of Directors at the Annual Meeting to be held on May 25, 2021. Michael O’Donnell, currently Chairman of the Board, will step down at that time and continue to serve as a Director of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. upon his re-election. This is consistent with the Board’s long-term succession planning.

Henry said, “On behalf of the Company, I would like to thank Mike for his leadership and the contribution he has made as Chairman. I am very proud to have been asked by the Board to serve as Chairperson to continue our work for the benefit of our shareholders, team members and guests.”

Financial Outlook

Due to the ongoing uncertainty around the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company will not be providing financial guidance for fiscal year 2021 at this time.

The foregoing statements are not guarantees of future performance, and therefore, undue reliance should not be placed upon them. We refer you to the “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” section in this earnings press release and to our recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for more detailed discussions of the risks that could impact our financial outlook and our future operating results and financial condition.

RUTH’S HOSPITALITY GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations – Preliminary and Unaudited (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) 13 Weeks Ended 52 Weeks Ended December 27, December 29, December 27, December 29, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues: Restaurant sales $ 72,151 $ 127,132 $ 260,763 $ 441,361 Franchise income 3,644 4,972 11,737 17,879 Other operating income 1,577 2,929 5,248 8,786 Total revenues 77,372 135,033 277,748 468,026 Costs and expenses: Food and beverage costs 21,268 37,909 75,831 127,597 Restaurant operating expenses 33,195 58,740 150,420 214,715 Marketing and advertising 1,574 4,508 6,859 15,432 General and administrative costs 10,581 8,627 33,248 34,643 Depreciation and amortization expenses 5,304 5,901 21,964 21,354 Pre-opening costs 448 948 1,633 1,824 Gain on lease modifications (28 ) — (206 ) — Loss on impairment 295 — 16,548 — Total costs and expenses 72,637 116,633 306,297 415,565 Operating income (loss) 4,735 18,400 (28,549 ) 52,461 Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (1,340 ) (737 ) (4,681 ) (2,197 ) Other 38 82 26 115 Income (loss) before income taxes 3,433 17,745 (33,204 ) 50,379 Income tax expense (benefit) 2,010 3,287 (7,910 ) 8,173 Net income (loss) $ 1,423 $ 14,458 $ (25,294 ) $ 42,206 Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.04 $ 0.51 $ (0.80 ) $ 1.46 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.04 $ 0.50 $ (0.80 ) $ 1.44 Shares used in computing net income per common share: Basic 34,256,769 28,513,764 31,683,920 28,998,382 Diluted 34,396,700 28,835,275 31,683,920 29,376,980 Dividends declared per common share $ – $ 0.13 $ 0.15 $ 0.52

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE We prepare our financial statements in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Within our press release, we make reference to non-GAAP diluted earnings per common share. This non-GAAP measurement was calculated by excluding acquisition costs, employee retention payroll tax credit, accelerated stock compensation and severance payments, gain on lease modifications, loss on impairment and restaurant closure costs and certain discrete income tax items. We exclude the impact of the acquisition costs, employee retention payroll tax credit, accelerated stock compensation and severance payments, gain on lease modifications, loss on impairment and restaurant closure costs and certain discrete income tax items to improve comparability of diluted earnings per common share between periods. This non-GAAP measurement has been included as supplemental information. We believe that this measure represents a useful internal measure of performance. Accordingly, where this non-GAAP measure is provided, it is done so that investors have the same financial data that management uses in evaluating performance with the belief that it will assist the investment community in assessing our underlying performance on a quarter-over-quarter basis. However, because this measure is not determined in accordance with GAAP, such a measure is susceptible to varying calculations and not all companies calculate the measure in the same manner. As a result, the aforementioned measure as presented may not be directly comparable to a similarly titled measure presented by other companies. This non-GAAP financial measure is presented as supplemental information and not as an alternative to diluted earnings per share as calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure – Unaudited (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) 13 Weeks Ended 52 Weeks Ended December 27, December 29, December 27, December 29, 2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP Net income (loss) $ 1,423 $ 14,458 $ (25,294 ) $ 42,206 GAAP Income tax expense (benefit) 2,010 3,287 (7,910 ) 8,173 GAAP Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 3,433 17,745 (33,204 ) 50,379 Adjustments: Franchisee acquisition costs — 124 — 536 Employee retention payroll tax credit (2,525 ) — (2,525 ) — Accelerated stock compensation and severance payments 322 — 1,824 — Gain on lease modifications (28 ) — (206 ) — Loss on impairment and restaurant closure costs 295 374 16,548 374 Adjusted net income before income taxes 1,497 18,243 (17,563 ) 51,289 Adjusted income tax benefit (expense) (1) (1,526 ) (3,411 ) 4,000 (8,400 ) Impact of excluding certain discrete income tax items 1,142 36 1,455 (849 ) Non-GAAP Net income (loss) $ 1,113 $ 14,868 $ (12,108 ) $ 42,040 GAAP Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.04 $ 0.50 $ (0.80 ) $ 1.44 Non-GAAP Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.03 $ 0.52 $ (0.38 ) $ 1.43 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding – diluted 34,396,700 28,835,275 31,683,920 29,376,980

(1) Adjusted income tax is calculated by multiplying the Non-GAAP adjustments by our marginal federal and state income tax rates and adding or subtracting the result to/from our GAAP income tax expense.

