Santhera Launches Exchange Offer for its CHF 60 Million Convertible Bonds

Pratteln, Switzerland, March 25, 2021 – Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) announces an offer to exchange its outstanding CHF 60 million 5% Convertible Bonds due 2022 on the same economic terms as previously proposed to the bondholders’ meeting of March 8, 2021.

Santhera announces the publication of an offer (the Exchange Offer) to the holders of its outstanding CHF 60 million 5% Convertible Bonds due 2022 (ISIN: CH0353955195, the 2017/22 Bonds) to exchange all 2017/22 Bonds in circulation. Santhera launches the Exchange Offer following the recent bondholders’ meeting held on March 8, 2021. At that meeting, a large majority of 89% of bonds represented voted in favor of the amendments to the terms of the 2017/22 Bonds proposed by the Company, however, the required threshold of 2/3 of all bonds outstanding to pass the amendments was not met. With the Exchange Offer, Santhera wishes to enable the holders of the 2017/22 Bonds to exchange their 2017/22 Bonds on a voluntary basis on the same economic terms, mutatis mutandis, as had been proposed to the bondholders’ meeting.

In exchange for each 2017/22 Bond with a nominal value of CHF 5,000, Santhera offers

26 shares of Santhera and

one new 7.5% Convertible Bond due on August 17, 2024 with a nominal value of CHF 3,375 and a significantly reduced conversion price, to be issued by the Company and to be listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (each a New Bond, see details in table).

Highbridge Tactical Credit Master Fund, L.P., the largest holder of the 2017/22 Bonds holding 32% of all 2017/22 Bonds in circulation, has informed the Company that it will accept the Exchange Offer.

The Company believes that a restructuring of the 2017/22 Bonds is needed to enable it to raise additional financing, if the pivotal VISION-DMD readout expected for the second quarter of 2021 is positive. Such restructuring is therefore also crucial to preserve the Company as a going concern until after such subsequent financing.

Key differences between the 2017/22 Bonds and the New Bonds:*

Bond Term 2017/22 Bonds New Bonds Conversion price per share CHF 64.80 115% of the lower of (a) CHF 4.80 (closing share price on SIX Swiss Exchange on February 15, 2021) and (b) the average (mean) of the daily VWAP of one share for the five trading days immediately preceding (but excluding) the settlement of the Exchange Offer, but in the case of (a) or (b) not less CHF 2.50. Maturity February 17, 2022 August 17, 2024 Nominal value per bond CHF 5,000 CHF 3,375 Interest p.a. 5%

(CHF 250 per bond) 7.5%

(CHF 253.13 per bond) Interest payment In cash In cash or, at the option of Santhera, in shares at a 10% discount to the then-prevailing market price of the shares. Interest make-whole None If a bondholder converts a bond, Santhera will pay the interest for the three years following the conversion date (or up to the maturity date, if shorter) in addition to the accrued interest up to the conversion date. The possibility of Santhera to pay interest in shares also applies to the interest make-whole. Santhera’s right to redeem Bonds 160% of the conversion price 150% of the conversion price Events of default Increase of bondholders’ rights

*) This overview is qualified in its entirety by the terms of the New Bonds set forth in the preliminary issuance and listing prospectus regarding the New Bonds, which is available to eligible recipients as indicated below.

The terms of the Exchange Offer are set forth in the Notice of a Repurchase Offer published by the Company today in accordance with the Swiss rules on public tender offers. The Exchange Offer is subject to certain offer restrictions and certain conditions, including minimum acceptance of 50%. In parallel to launching the Exchange Offer, the Company is seeking additional consents to its proposals to the bondholders’ meeting in order to achieve the requisite two-thirds majority. If the Company obtains the necessary number of additional consents in time, the Exchange Offer will not be completed and the original bond restructuring would be pursued.

The exchange offer period is expected to start on April 6, 2021, and end at 5:00 p.m. (CEST) on April 19, 2021. If the Exchange Offer is declared successful after the expiry of the offer period, an additional acceptance period is expected to start on April 21, 2021, and end at 5:00 p.m. (CEST) on April 27, 2021. The Exchange Offer is planned to be settled on or around May 4, 2021.

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited is serving as sole financial advisor to the Company.

Related Documents

Notice of a Repurchase Offer (Exchange of CHF 60,000,000 Senior Unsecured Convertible Bonds due 2022): https://www.santhera.com/investors-and-media/investor-toolbox/bond-exchange-offering

Preliminary Issuance and Listing Prospectus Regarding the New Bonds: https://www.santhera.com/investors-and-media/investor-toolbox/bond-exchange-offering

Forms to cast bondholder votes are available here .

Invitation to the Bondholders’ Meeting (March 8, 2021), the EGM (March 18, 2021) and accompanying documents: http://www.santhera.com/investors-and-media/investor-toolbox/share-bondholder-meetings

Press release “Santhera Announces Corporate Update and Proposal to Strengthen Capital Structure”: Link .

Corporate calendar

April 27, 2021 Publication of annual results and Annual Report 2020

June 22, 2021 Annual General Meeting

About Santhera

Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is a Swiss specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative medicines for rare neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet medical need. Santhera has an exclusive license for all indications worldwide to vamorolone, a first-in-class dissociative steroid with novel mode of action, currently investigated in a pivotal study in patients with DMD as an alternative to standard corticosteroids. The clinical stage pipeline also includes lonodelestat (POL6014) to treat cystic fibrosis (CF) and other neutrophilic pulmonary diseases as well as an exploratory gene therapy approach targeting congenital muscular dystrophies. Santhera out-licensed ex-North American rights to its first approved product, Raxone® (idebenone), for the treatment of Leber’s hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON) to Chiesi Group. For further information, please visit www.santhera.com .

Raxone® is a trademark of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.

For further information please contact:

public-relations@santhera.com or

Eva Kalias, Head External Communications

Phone: +41 79 875 27 80

eva.kalias@santhera.com

