Scientific Study at Penn State College of Medicine Confirms ColFlex Oral Spray by INNOTECH NUTRITION Inactivates Human Coronavirus 229E

Innotech Nutrition COLFLEX™ Oral Spray Innotech Nutrition COLFLEX™ Oral Spray Arctic Mint Flavour helps support immune function.

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Innotech Nutrition, a Canadian based manufacturer of natural health products is very excited to release the results of an in-vitro study conducted by Dr. Craig Meyers MS, PhD and his scientific team from Penn State College of Medicine at Pennsylvania State University. The outcome of the study showed very promising results with their “COLFLEX” Oral Spray product.

Both variations of Innotech Nutrition “COLFLEX” Oral Sprays inactivated 99-99.9% of infectious Human Coronavirus 229E (HCoV229E), after a two-minute contact time. The oral spray products were also over 90% effective at inactivating the virus after a 60 second contact time.

As in previous similar studies, the Penn State scientific team, led by Dr. Craig Meyers, prepared a standard laboratory test (viral inactivation assays) to replicate the interaction of the oral spray product with the virus in the throat and oral cavities to test for viral inactivation effectiveness. Throat and oral cavities are major points of entry and transmission for human coronaviruses.

According to Meyers, the results with these oral sprays are very promising and add to the findings of a previous study showing that certain types of oral rinses could inactivate HCoV229E in similar experimental conditions.

Meyers reported, “The next step to expand upon these results is to design and conduct clinical trials that evaluate whether products like these oral throat sprays can effectively reduce viral load in patients.”

Wayne Friesen, CEO of Innotech Nutrition said, “Although this study shows very promising results, this is not in any way to be interpreted as a form of prevention for COVID-19. At Innotech Nutrition, we all use COLFLEX for added immune support and we like to think of it as an added layer of protection or another tool in your immune support tool box. We strongly encourage everyone to continue practicing all the public health measures that are currently in place and to closely follow the advice of your health care professional. It may sound old-fashioned, but also don’t forget your mom’s common sense advice to eat a healthy diet, get enough sleep, stay hydrated and keep smiling.”

Innotech Nutrition’s COLFLEX Oral Spray is a natural health product licensed by Health Canada under NPN 80071606 and has been on the market since 2012. In a previous in-vitro study, conducted in 2017, the product was shown to kill staph, strep pneumonia, e-coli, and salmonella and was successfully tested in a double blind placebo controlled clinical trial for product safety at the Richardson Centre for Functional Foods and Nutraceuticals.

https://www.winnipegfreepress.com/business/throat-spray-proven-effective-for-fighting-cold-flu-454627533.html

