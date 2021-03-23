SencorpWhite Promotes Corey E. Calla to Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

HYANNIS, Mass., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — SencorpWhite, the recognized global leader in high quality, end-to-end solutions for automated packaging, integrated intelligent storage solutions, and warehouse automation software, announced the promotion of Corey E. Calla to President & Chief Executive Officer of SencorpWhite. In conjunction with Calla’s appointment, Brian Urban, who has been with SencorpWhite for 26 years, will be transitioning into a senior advisory role on the company’s board. These leadership changes are effective immediately.

Prior to joining SencorpWhite in October 2018 as President of White Systems, a business unit of SencorpWhite, Calla gained 22 years of experience in the material handling industry at Intelligrated (purchased by Honeywell in 2016), FKI Logistex, and Pinnacle Automation. Under his vision and sales leadership, Intelligrated grew their service business by over 400%.

“We are excited to begin the next chapter at SencorpWhite and I am confident Corey will utilize his expertise and leadership capabilities to drive exceptional growth for SencorpWhite,” Brian Urban said. “His deep knowledge of sales, service, and software make him the perfect fit to lead us as we continue to expand our product lines and customer base.”

In 2 years as President of White Systems, Calla has significantly expanded the White Systems sales and marketing teams, oversaw the integration of our Intek and Minerva software teams, and recruited new leadership for SencorpWhite’s extensive field service team. Most notably, Calla and his team established a presence in the rapidly expanding e-commerce market and initiated large projects with key accounts in the distribution center and manufacturing space.

“I am enthusiastic about the future of our business and the incredible team we are building,” said Calla. “SencorpWhite is uniquely positioned to rapidly innovate and bring to market high-quality systems and solutions configured to unique market changes. I am truly excited to be leading the SencorpWhite team in this next chapter, focusing on customer satisfaction, innovation and acquisitions that drive total customer value in all our business segments.”

About SencorpWhite:

SencorpWhite is an industry-leading designer and manufacturer of intelligent storage and retrieval solutions, thermoforming, sealing, and inventory management software. We offer customized solutions with in-house engineering, design and manufacturing capabilities, on-site maintenance, and service with field service engineers located throughout the United States. For more information, call (508) 771-9400 or e-mail communications@sencorpwhite.com.

