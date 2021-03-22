Sinequa Named a Leader in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Insight Engines

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EnterpriseSearch–For the fifth consecutive time, Sinequa, an Intelligent Enterprise Search provider, has been positioned by Gartner as a Leader in the 2021 Magic Quadrant for Insight Engines.

To view a complimentary copy of the complete Gartner 2021 Magic Quadrant for Insight Engines, please visit: https://www.sinequa.com/gartner-magic-quadrant-insight-engines-2021/

“Our unique combination of search and AI, including our unrivaled multilanguage NLU and extensive connectivity gives our customers the most complete enterprise search,” said Alexandre Bilger, president and CEO at Sinequa. “On top of that foundation, we continue to invest strongly in innovation to help global organizations become information-driven. We are proud to be a part of transforming the digital workplace so companies can leverage the full value locked away in their enterprise content – both structured and unstructured.”

In the report, Gartner indicates that Magic Quadrant Leaders demonstrate a strong understanding of the insight engine market, along with marketing plans that differentiate and communicate value to reach buyers across a range of use cases. They have the sales or geographic strategy to exploit their marketing effectively. Offering products that demonstrate strength across the broadest range of critical capabilities, they have strong overall viability, sales execution and operations. Customers praise their experiences of Leaders’ products or services, and of the vendors themselves.

Sinequa customers typically tackle complex projects driven by ambitious business objectives to bring together varied content from siloed systems and enrich and synthesize it into the information their employees need. Examples include insights for R&D and engineering; finding experts and accelerating projects; ensuring compliance and analyzing safety; uncovering fraud; and enhancing customer service. Employees gain new insights and make informed decisions from purpose-built applications powered by intelligent search and continuously enhanced by deep learning.

The Sinequa platform-approach to insight engines allows covering many different use cases across a large spectrum of industries with a strong focus on financial services, life sciences, manufacturing, and government/defense. The extensive capabilities of the platform solve many different business challenges, from cross-enterprise searches to specialized applications to the analysis of unstructured content and do so securely and at scale – even with hundreds of millions of documents.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Insight Engines, Stephen Emmott, Anthony Mullen – March 17, 2021.

About Sinequa

Sinequa serves both large and complex organizations with the most complete enterprise search, ever. Customers employ our intelligent search platform to connect all content (both text and data), derive meaning, learn from user interactions, and present information in context. This solves content chaos and informs employees through a single, secure interface. They get the knowledge, expertise, and insights needed to make informed decisions and do more, faster. These organizations accelerate innovation, reduce rework, foster collaboration, ensure compliance, and increase productivity. Become Information-Driven™ with Sinequa. For more information visit www.sinequa.com.

