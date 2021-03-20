Starscope Monocular Reviews V2 – Upgrade hit the market – Product Review by Mike Vaughn

StarScope Monocular is an optical tool designed to enable you to use it to capture pictures from miles and depths away with or without your android or iPhone smartphone camera.

When you are always traveling around, hiking, backpacking, canoeing, or even like photography, you are likely to come across beautiful sceneries that you really want to capture precisely. Therefore, all you have to do is purchase a new StarScope Monocular at an affordable price and use it. The tool is a simple 10×50 miniature spotting scope that you hold in your hand like a binocular but used with one eye like a telescope. The product will slip easily into a pocket or a purse. All you have to do is pull the optical tool out of your pocket and take a look.

Having a high-quality Monocular piece is a simple and good alternative to carrying a pair of binoculars around. Besides, it is an absolute help to those who like to venture around into outdoor photography and related activities. The product makes the user utilize their iPhone or Android smartphone, the camera, and even related photography skills and get clear photos.

What Is the Starscope Monocular?

StarScope Monocular is an optical tool designed with the best engineering methods to enable you to use it to capture pictures from miles and depths away with or without your android or iPhone smartphone camera. It is one eyepiece that operates similarly to your binoculars. Besides, the one eye product has a capacity to magnify extremely distant objects due to its x10 magnification capacity. Consequently, it can be used to sightsee extremely distant objects and capture beautiful, adventurous moments, and you do not have to use your phone camera to zoom in and get the shot. Further info and a discount can be found here on the official website!

Features of Starscope Monocular

Traditional telescopes are gradually becoming obsolete as they are bulkier and require lots of work to zoom the desired object. Therefore, there is a need for an upgraded device with more functionalities for viewing distant objects. The 2021 StarScope Monocular possesses features that allow you to get rid of the traditional telescope.

Zoom Feature – Even the best mobile devices fail to zoom up long distances like the 2021 StarScope Monocular zoom and even capture images that often turn out to be very blurred. Opportunely, this is not the case with the 2021 StarScope Monocular telescope. The remarkable Monocular has an x10 magnification power that enables you to see exceptionally far distances as if they were close and noticeably clear. You will not need to fret about blurred images. Aside from that, the product has a wide lens. It comes with an exceptionally excellent 50 mm wide lens. Therefore, this Monocular allows you to get a wide view of whatever scenery or object you want to look at.

Pros and Cons of This Premium Monocular

Since the product is a premium one, it has various pros and cons. There are numerous advantages of the 2021 StarScope Monocular that make it worth every coin. At a glance, the pros of this product include:

The excellent device is resistant to water and fog. Subsequently, you can use the StarScope Monocular while it is raining or fog surrounding the environment without much hassle.

The 2021 StarScope Monocular is resistant to scratch, as when it is rubbed on even a rough surface, you will barely see any form of scratch.

The device has an x10 magnification power with HD pictures. Consequently, it allows you to see things you can barely see with your mobile phone or even bare eyes.

It has an inbuilt compass.

You’ll be assured to get a 30-day money-back guarantee.

The premium optical tool is compatible with your smartphones such as iPhone and Android.

The optical instrument can be used with or without a phone camera.

Additionally, the device has a low weight and size; hence, it can be easily grasped in hand.

50 mm lens allows you to get an extensive view of whatever scenery you want to capture.

When used to take photos, it produces them in crystal clear, sharp, and HD format. The photos do not look blurred at all.

The optical instrument works with most tripods, which allow you to get good and clear photos without using your hands.

Starscope Monocular Cons

While this product has a couple of drawbacks, they do not outweigh the exceptional telescope’s benefits. Some of them include:

You may not have a broad view of objects as with the optical tool since it comes with a single eyepiece. Therefore, one has to purchase it promptly.

StarScope is better for personal use, especially phone camera use, hence not suitable for professionals. For professionals, the 2021 StarScope Monocular review suggests that you make use of binoculars.

Another additional drawback of the 2021 StarScope Monocular is the lack of relaxed vision. Consequently, the users experience rapid eye fatigue and irritating sidelight effects.

Unfortunately, shipping can be slow when you buy the tool as it may take up to 7 days.

The device is suitable for brief views of distant objects, as they are not suitable for observing distant moving objects.

How Much Does a 2021 Starscope Monocular Cost?

StarScope Monocular vary in terms of durability, size, and features, and if you want well-priced offers, visit the website. At a glance, most devices cost from $47.99-$260. The Monoculars are available in one, two, three, or four units. Besides, each of these units has a price alluded to them. They can be bought in packages of one, two and three. A bigger package means a bigger discount. Click here to discover the current discount!

Is the 2021 Starscope Monocular Any Good?

From the benefits and features enlisted in this article, the 2021 StarScope Monocular is a great steal. There are numerous Monoculars around in the market that assure you of clear photos. However, they are not waterproof, scratch-resistant, and fog-proof. Besides, the device possesses remarkable features common in binoculars such as powerful magnification, a featured in-built compass, 50 mm wide view, 1100 mm far view, and more. Aside from that, the product works exceptionally well even without your smartphone close at hand. As shown on the StarScope Monocular review’s sales page, users who have made purchases have praised the product due to its pros and left many positive critiques.

How Does the 2021 Starscope Monocular Really Work?

This section of StarScope Monocular review will answer one of the common questions about the device: How does the remarkable device function or really work? Keep in mind that Monoculars work by refracting light through a series of lenses and prisms—the Monocular works using a BAK4 prism commonly used in $1000 binoculars. This tool has a telescopic lens and an adjustable diopter that allows you to alter the focus by turning the knob on top of the 2021 StarScope Monocular. If you use spectacles, you will want to remove them as they enable you to see and get the best view due to the adjustable eyecup. All you have to do is focus the dial till you observe very sharp images. When holding the optical tool, you may be able to use it with one or both hands. Using both hands is suitable if you seek stability. However, you may not want to use both hands as the device is compact in nature as it measures 155 mm in length.

Fortunately, StarScope Monocular has a tripod attachment; hence you can use the device hands-free. The tripod attachment allows you to affix tripods to its ¼-20 socket. That means that you can fix tripods in a ¼ inch socket with 20 UNC threads. Besides, the optical telescope is suitable for use in Android and iPhone operating systems, making it easy for you to use the tool with any phone. Attach the telescope up to the camera on the front of your phone, then capture distant objects using the 10x zoom capability feature. Lots of StarScope articles had featured claims that the device enabled them to capture distant things as if they were close when they were otherwise unable to capture on camera and mobile phone devices, both iPhone and Android. Additionally, you can use the optical tool without your phone camera, and you will still be able to get really great content. Visit the official website here to find a discounted price!

How to Clean the Monocular

The cleaning process is quite effortless. The 2021 StarScope Monocular comes with a lens brush, which you can use to clean it. Alternatively, the users can also make use of a microfiber cloth.

What Makes the 2021 Starscope Monocular Special?

The most extraordinary attribute of the product that makes it exceptional is its quality. Its excellence can be attached to its primary materials, which are ruggedized tubular steel or aluminum materials. Besides, the quality is enabled by lenses themselves. The lenses are 100% multilayered green lenses that have an eye relief of around 20 mm, and they feature a field-of-view of 93/914m. At the same time, the lenses have a scratch-free protectant; hence, the 10x fixed optical zoom and 42 mm objective lens are always protected.

2021 Starscope Monocular Customer Reviews

Many StarScope Monocular reviews have positive reactions about the outstanding device. A review affirmed the manufacturer’s 30-day money-back guarantee. StarScope Monocular Reviews exhibited that other customers stated that they used the telescope and collected their best vacation memories. Other StarScope Monocular Reviews showed most tripods that are standard in size would be suitable for the device and works well. Besides, there are StarScope Monocular reviews that stargazers will benefit from this product. The customers who love to stargaze, stare at the moon have taken some epic photographs. You can alternatively check the critiques to operate the product to acquire crisp and perfect pictures. Visit the official website to see more customer reviews!

Why the 2021 Starscope Monocular Was Made

Its manufacturers made the high-quality device due to the need for a unique and outstanding Monocular that can trump other Monoculars in the market with their quality, use, and portability. Another critical driving force to make it was that people who went outdoors usually miss a moment because of the distance. The manufacturer desired every traveler to feel world-class equipment – a somewhat sappy and market-oriented one. The manufacturer then created the latest and most innovative telescopic CNC technology up to date.

Who Is Starscope Monocular Designed for?

At a glance, the state-of-the-art light-weight product was designed to be used by the common folk. StarScope was designed to make it easy and simple for an amateur to operate without much hassle. Therefore, the common folk will get to enjoy world-class smartphone Monocular telescopes with great affordability. The 2021 StarScope Monocular is one of the best investments you can have in your life as it has great design, versatility, and excellent materials. Besides, you should opt for the product if you are tired of carrying around heavy, expensive camera equipment during travels and outdoor activities such as camping, mountaineering, travel, backpacking, bird watching, and hunting. If you are a content creator who wants to make wonderful content pictures for work, you may opt to use the instrument.

Why Would I Really Need the Starscope Monocular Telescope?

If you love outdoor activities, enjoy hiking, experience new things, observe animals, you can get to see many good things from a distance using this lightweight product. Subsequently, you may want to capture them on your camera, and the StarScope Monocular telescope allows you a simple method to do so effortlessly in no time. The telescopic lens will allow you to capture a high-resolution photo by eliminating external light, making it impossible to miss a wonderful moment. Besides, the tool comes in handy for lots of content creators who want high resolution and crispy photographs for their profiles.

Where to Buy the Starscope Monocular

While you may be able to purchase the device from a lot of platforms like eBay, Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and even other related stores, the ones got from these stores are often considered unauthentic. Other than that, you may run the risk of buying defective products from these sources and avenues. Therefore, as a caution, it is advised that you make your purchase through the official website to ensure authenticity and quality at all times. At the same time, through the product’s website, you would be able to get the best price deals, such as free shipping that allow you to save your coin on this piece of kit. The official website has a lot of detailed information on where to buy StarScope Monocular for the smartphone camera in the US, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, and other related countries.

How to Pay for Starscope Monocular

You can be able to make your StarScope payments through two payment options, either PayPal or credit card options. StarScope works with credit card companies such as Stripe, Visa, American Express, MasterCard, and Discover. According to the official website, you can save up to 50% off if you order up to 5 Monoculars in a single order. While checking out, the website offers an easy and suitable option for you to pay over an extended period.

Information on Shipping

Some critiques show that it took a week or so before their lens was delivered. However, when purchasing, make an order and await its confirmation as the product’s delivery may take up to four or seven days. You can contact the customer care team through the official email address, support@StarScopeMonocular.com, to follow up on your order.

Money-Back Guarantee

The manufacturers ascertain that the chances of returning the product due to quality issues are meager, but they offer a 30-day money-back guarantee. Therefore, you can be able to return the device to the manufacturer within 30 days if it is broken or you don’t like it. However, this is a condition if you purchase it from the manufacturer’s official website. Alternatively, you can check the StarScope Monocular review from customers if you doubt the 30-day policy.

Choosing the Really Perfect Monocular

Typically, Monoculars have a magnification of 6x to 10x., so you should look for a Monocular with good Monocular power. While the piece offers a resolution of 10x, you should note that a higher magnification will allow you to see further and in more detail. To choose the right lens size, you should consider the Monocular specs. Typically, most Monoculars have a lens of 20 mm to 42 mm. A big lens allows you to see a wider view. Furthermore, a big lens enables you to have a better, brighter image when looking through your Monocular as StarScope has a 44 mm wide lens size.

The Monocular’s size and weight is another important consideration. Most Monoculars are very compact and can fit into your pocket, and the star scope is relatively small as it measures 165 mm in length and 320 grams in weight. Therefore, you can easily carry the device in a small carrying bag, pocket, or put it in your car. Check whether your Monocular is made suitable for all weather conditions. The StarScope Monocular is 100% waterproof and fog-proof.

Other Technical and Physical Features

The telescope measures are 165 x 52 x 45 mm, has an exit pupil diameter of 3M, an eye relief of 20 mm, and a field of view of 93/914 mm. Moreover, it has an anti-skid frosted sure grip and a well-streamlined design. The design enables it to be extremely handy and ergonomic when held with the hand each time. A StarScope review stated that the Monocular wouldn’t simply budge out of your hands even if you are clumsy. The only available color of the piece is black, and its primary material is advanced polymers that promote its lightweight build and style.

Starscope Monocular Review – Final Thoughts

If you’ve been thinking of how you would be able to turn your smartphone into your own sentry, you can do so by transforming the Apple or Android smartphone camera into a miniature Hubble telescope to capture the universe and get to keep various memories. At the same time, if you spend a lot of time in nature, traveling, hiking, or even visiting popular tourist destinations like the Eiffel Tower, you might need to take a perfect picture with your phone.

The StarScope Monocular device is beneficial, and it has featured constant praises in the StarScope Monocular review. Aside from that, it has proved to be one of the invaluable pieces for lots of smartphone content creators who take and upload photographs on their various social media platforms such as Instagram and Facebook. Unfortunately, one of the cons of the product is that you cannot use it for a long time, resulting in an eye strain.

Contact Info

Quality Performance Limited, 377 Valley Rd #1123, Clifton, NJ 07013

Homepage: https://www.starscopemonocular.com

Support: https://support.starscopemonocular.com/hc/en-us

Phone:

United States & Canada: 855 288 4558

United Kingdom & Ireland: 033081 80844

Australia & New Zealand: (02) 5133 5684

