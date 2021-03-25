Steve Anheier Named Chief Financial Officer of Vocera

Anheier will succeed CFO Justin Spencer later this year

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$VCRA—Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA), a recognized leader in clinical communication and workflow solutions, today announced that Steve Anheier, previously the Vice President of Finance of Vocera, has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer, effective June 15, 2021. Anheier will replace Justin Spencer, who, as previously announced, is leaving to serve as a mission president for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“After consulting with our board and auditors, and discussing with Justin, it was clear we already had the ideal candidate in Steve. Steve has demonstrated strong financial skills, a thorough understanding of our business, and the ability to work effectively with our board, investors and analysts. He is also a strong cultural fit and represents our company values very well,” said Brent Lang, Chairman and CEO of Vocera.

Anheier has served as Vice President of Finance and Accounting at Vocera since September 2019. Prior to joining Vocera, from May 2010 to August 2019, Anheier served in various roles of increasing responsibility at Accuray Incorporated, a publicly traded company and leader in radiation oncology. His key roles included Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations, along with leadership roles in Financial Planning and Analysis. Anheier began his career at KPMG LLP from 2006 to 2010 where he received his CPA. Anheier holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from California Polytechnic State University San Luis Obispo.

“Justin’s work has ensured that we have the right teams, systems and processes in place as we embark on the next stage of growth for our company. Steve’s promotion to the role of Chief Financial Officer demonstrates the excellent job Justin did building a world-class finance organization. Steve has been working closely with Justin and is fully prepared to assume the CFO responsibilities,” Lang said. “Steve is a great addition to our senior leadership team and is dedicated to leading the company for the benefit of all stakeholders – customers, employees, suppliers, communities, and shareholders.”

“I am excited to lead our talented team of finance professionals. Justin and I share many philosophies, principles, and strategies on how to build businesses, develop our culture, and enhance shareholder value,” Anheier said.

About Vocera

The mission of Vocera Communications, Inc. is to simplify and improve the lives of healthcare professionals, patients, and families while enabling hospitals to enhance quality of care and operational efficiency and humanize the healthcare experience. In 2000, when the company was founded, we began to forever change the way care teams communicate. Today, Vocera offers the leading platform for improving clinical communication and workflow. More than 2,300 facilities worldwide, including nearly 1,900 hospitals and healthcare facilities, have selected our solutions. Care team members use our solutions to communicate and collaborate with co-workers by securely texting or calling, and to be notified of important alerts and alarms. They can choose the right device for their role or task, including smartphones or our hands-free, wearable Vocera Smartbadge and Vocera Badge. They can create a richer, more human connection for patients and their loved ones before, during, and after care using Vocera Ease applications. Interoperability between the Vocera Platform and more than 150 clinical and operational systems helps reduce alarm fatigue; speed up staff response times; and improve patient care, safety, and experience. In addition to healthcare, Vocera solutions are found in luxury hotels, aged care facilities, retail stores, schools, power facilities, libraries, and more. Vocera solutions make mobile workers safer and more effective by enabling them to connect instantly with other people and access resources or information quickly. Vocera has made the list of Forbes 100 Most Trustworthy Companies in America, and the Vocera Smartbadge was named to TIME’s list of the 100 Best Inventions of 2020. Learn more at www.vocera.com, and follow @VoceraComm and @VoceraEase on Twitter.

Vocera® and the Vocera logo are trademarks of Vocera Communications, Inc. registered in the United States and other jurisdictions. All other trademarks appearing in this release are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Sue Dooley



Vocera Communications, Inc.



408-882-5971



sdooley@vocera.com