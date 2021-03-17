SVB&T Corporation, Parent Company of Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company, Names James G. McDonald III to the Board of Directors

JASPER, IN / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2021 / SVB&T Corporation, parent company of Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company, names James (“Jim”) G. McDonald III as Board Director of both entities as of March 16, 2021.

In his new role, James will join the current directors to oversee Springs Valley through a wide variety of tasks, including the establishment of policies and objectives, the appointment and review of executive positions, and the approval of annual budgets.

President & CEO Jamie Shinabarger laid out a clear case for James G. McDonald joining the Board by stating, “Building on the success of his father and uncles before him, Jim owns and operates a fourth-generation law practice serving the greater Gibson County area. In his 34th year of operation as the principal, McDonald has served as legal counsel for a number of Gibson County municipalities, and he knows a plethora of folks in and around Princeton.” Mr. Shinabarger further stated, “Jim has built strong relationships, cemented by the mortar of trust that only a half-century of meeting his clients’ legal needs in a very personalized, respectful, and timely way can produce. To further grow our Princeton Banking Center, Springs Valley fully anticipates tapping into Jim’s vast knowledge of the Gibson County market.”

Mr. McDonald is currently employed at McDonald Law Office, where he has worked for 34 years. He is a Princeton Community High School graduate. Jim earned a Bachelor of Science Degree from Indiana State University and a Doctor of Jurisprudence degree from Valparaiso University.

In addition to his professional duties, Jim is a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, a Gibson County YMCA Chairman, Knights of Columbus member, Princeton Masonic Lodge member, a member of the Indiana Municipal Lawyer Association, and a member of the Indiana State Bar Association.

Jim is married to Mary Frances McDonald. They have six children. Jim enjoys being outdoors, gardening, and community youth-inspired activities.

Mr. McDonald commented, “I am pleased to join the Board of Directors of Spring Valley Bank & Trust. Springs Valley is a team full of professionals that constantly put their customers first, which is something I value. I look forward to contributing my insight and expertise to an already very accomplished team and to a very distinguished Board of Directors to enhance the Springs Valley experience.”

