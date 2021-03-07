The Pandemic’s Effect on Spa Services: Peak Image Med Spa Explains Why Business is Booming in 2021

QUINCY, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2021 / Spa services and procedures are considered luxury services, which most would expect to suffer during a recession. However, research has shown that cosmetic procedures actually perform well during times of economic uncertainty. People tend to make sacrifices in other areas of their finances and decide to take control of their appearance and confidence. Owners of Peak Image Med Spa, Jack Pilon and Patricia Rusu, say that “business is three-times busier than pre-lockdown.”

Patricia “Patrice” Rusu is a registered nurse who, while working under a plastic surgeon for five years, gained experience with a variety of aesthetic procedures before founding Peak Image. The aesthetic field has always been her true passion, leading to the opening of Peak Image Med Spa alongside her now-fiance Jack Pilon. Patrice combines her mastery of facial anatomy, injecting technique, gentle hand, and years of experience to provide patients with both non-invasive and minimally invasive procedures in a safe and comfortable setting. While Patrice has dedicated herself to delivering beautiful natural-appearing results, Jack handles the management aspect of their business. It is truly a perfect match.

As a young company, just over a year old, Patrice and Jack worried about the fate of their business when the pandemic and recession struck. It turns out the pandemic has resulted in an immense amount of success for their services. Ten months later, with two locations in Quincy and Boston, Massachusetts, Patrice and Jack share three reasons why their business has grown in this time of uncertainty and what procedures have proven to drive the most demand:

Mask mandates across the country have resulted in new trends and needs appearing in the cosmetics industry. Maskne, or acne caused by masks, is one of the biggest drivers. Many people who may have never experienced skin issues are now struggling with breakouts, chafing, and irritation, resulting in record numbers of customers coming in for chemical peels and other skincare products. On the bright side, many people who may have been concerned with the swelling and bruising that occurs after procedures like derma facial filler, are now choosing to pursue these procedures because they can easily hide the swelling with a mask. Finally, there has been an increase in the demand for cosmetic procedures that focus on the top half of the face, since it’s all that’s visible to the public. These procedures include under eye filler and botox around the eyes or forehead. After constantly being on video calls/Zooms, people find themselves looking more at their reflection all day. People find themselves looking at their reflection more than ever before, resulting in customers coming in wanting solutions for frown lines, double chin, wrinkles, etc. Peak Image offers two services that meet these demands: coolsculpting and kybella, both are different ways of decreasing fatty pockets. Cool sculpting is noninvasive and involves the freezing of fat cells. This procedure can be done on both the face and the body, it has also gained popularity as people found themselves gaining weight during the quarantine. Kybella is a non-surgical way to treat a double chin. It is the only FDA approved cosmetic injection specifically designed to help eliminate fat cells and help minimize a double chin. Millennials are moving back home. While many Americans are struggling financially, many millennials are saving money. With shutdowns still in place in popular cities across the country, millennials are moving back home. Millennials are working remotely, moving out of the city and back in with their parents, increasing their disposable income, and in turn, treating themselves. Peak Image has experienced an influx of young customers coming in for procedures such as lip fillers and botox, that they always wanted but couldn’t afford with city expenses.

“We are excited to continue providing customers with state of the art procedures and see business continue to grow in 2021.” Jack and Patricia created this business from the ground up, and hope to continue their success in the new year.

To learn more about their services or to book an appointment visit www.peakimagemedspa.com.

Contact:

Name: Jack Pilon and Patrice Rusu

Business Name: Peak Image Med Spa

Address: 225 W Squantum Street, Suite 300, Quincy, MA 02171

Phone Number: 781-261-6122

Website Link: http://www.peakimagemedspa.com/

