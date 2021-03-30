Two UBS advisors in the Northeast Private Wealth Market named to the Forbes/SHOOK Top Women Wealth Advisors list

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–UBS Private Wealth Management today announced that two Private Wealth Advisors in the firm’s Northeast Private Wealth Management market have been named to the Forbes/SHOOK Research Top Women Wealth Advisors list for 2021. The advisors are Andrea Bevis and Teresa Jacobsen.

“It’s great to see the accomplishments of our female financial advisors recognized both inside and outside of the office,” said Julie Fox, Northeast Market Head at UBS Private Wealth Management. “Andrea and Teresa are dedicated to providing clients and their families with the highest level of financial advice to help them achieve their goals.”

Andrea joined UBS Private Wealth Management in 2015. Since 2003, she has helped affluent families and entrepreneurs succeed financially by providing tailored advice, strategies, planning, and investment solutions. Andrea earned her B.S. in Finance and dual M.B.A./M.S.F. from Boston College’s Carroll School of Management. In the past, she has been recognized nationally as an industry leader by Forbes/SHOOK as both a Best-In-State Wealth Advisor and a Top Next-Generation Wealth Advisor.

Teresa joined UBS in 1999 and has over 25 years of experience in the financial services industry. Recently, she earned the Barron’s Hall of Fame recognition, which highlights 10 or more years of being ranked in one of Barron’s Top 100 rankings. She is currently a Barron’s Top 1,200 Advisor for the state of Connecticut, and has the Certified Retirement Specialist designation. Prior to joining UBS, Terri held roles at U.S. Trust, Pfizer, Inc. and KPMG. Teresa earned her MBA degree from Pace University.

This year’s Top Women Wealth Advisors list recognizes 1,000 women advisors across the US, who have been selected by SHOOK Research after undergoing extensive interviews covering areas such as client service, compliance and investing process.

For the full list and further information visit: https://www.forbes.com/top-women-advisors.

