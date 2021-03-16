Unbabel Bolsters U.S. Market Presence, Ranks No. 70 on Inc. Magazine’s List of California’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 Regionals: California list had an average growth rate of 535 percent

Continues to build out San Francisco regional office with key new hires and revenue growth

Aims to be a leader in driving Bay Area economic growth with market leadership as part of secular economic recovery

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Unbabel, an AI-powered language operations platform that helps businesses deliver multilingual support at scale, today revealed it ranked No. 70 in the second annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: California list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing California-based private companies. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the California economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

“California is a special place culturally and for successful businesses to disrupt markets,” said Vasco Pedro, co-founder and CEO at Unbabel. “As the economy looks to rebound, Unbabel is committed to being a champion for the local community and for ongoing job opportunities across multiple segments of our growing company.”

The companies on this list show stunning rates of growth across all industries in California. Between 2017 and 2019, these 250 private companies had an average growth rate of 535 percent and, in 2019 alone, they employed more than 40,000 people and added nearly $7 billion to the California economy. Companies based in major metro areas—Los Angeles, the Bay Area, and San Diego—brought in the highest revenue overall.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: California, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found here.

“This list proves the power of companies in California no matter the industry,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “The impressive revenues and growth rates prove the insight and diligence of CEOs and that these businesses are here to stay.”

About Unbabel

Unbabel eliminates language barriers so that businesses can thrive across cultures and geographies. The company’s language operations solution blends advanced artificial intelligence with human editors, for fast, efficient, high-quality translations that get smarter over time. Unbabel integrates seamlessly in any channel, so agents can deliver consistent multilingual support from within their existing workflows. Making it easy for enterprises to grow into new markets and build customer trust in every corner of the world. Based in San Francisco, Calif., Unbabel works with leading customer support teams at brands such as Facebook, Microsoft, Booking.com, and Uber, to communicate effortlessly with customers around the world, no matter what language they speak. For more information, visit www.unbabel.com.

