Welcome, a NewsCred Brand, Named a Leader (Now 4-Years Running) in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Content Marketing Platforms

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Welcome, the world’s leading marketing orchestration platform, announced it has once again been recognized as a “Leader” in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Content Marketing Platforms, 2021. This marks the fourth consecutive year that Welcome has received the “Leader” designation and been positioned highest of all vendors along the ‘Ability to Execute’ axis.

“Being named a Leader by Gartner, now four years in a row, is truly an honor. And we believe this latest recognition is a testament to both our product capabilities of today and our strategy for tomorrow,” said Shafqat Islam, CEO of Welcome. “From the moment we introduced Welcome, our team has set out to reimagine the way that marketing teams work. We’re leveraging our strong roots in content — and combining it with our vision for the future — to evolve the conversation from ‘content orchestration’ to ‘marketing orchestration’ and build a platform tailor-made to help all marketers work better together.”

According to the report, “Welcome’s vision as a marketing orchestration software, combining the capabilities of a CMP, MWM, DAM, offers promise.”

In recent Gartner Peer Insights reviews, customers said:

“[ Welcome ] is an exceptional tool for those looking (for) end-to-end management of their content and campaign programs – from ideation, to project management, to reporting and storage.” — Global Content Strategist

Welcome believes that marketers continue to choose its platform over competitors for its ease-of-use, wide array of integrations, and flexibility to serve teams big or small. Specifically:

Ease-of-use : Designed specifically with marketers in mind, Welcome’s platform aims to win the hearts of its users with intuitive features that streamline marketing planning and execution

: Designed specifically with marketers in mind, platform aims to win the hearts of its users with intuitive features that streamline marketing planning and execution Integrations : Powered by iPaaS, Welcome’s integration marketplace offers access to hundreds of Connectors across productivity, publishing, and more to streamline the transfer of content and data

: Powered by iPaaS, integration marketplace offers access to hundreds of Connectors across productivity, publishing, and more to streamline the transfer of content and data Flexibility: By offering customers a tiered and modularized packaging model, Welcome provides customers the flexibility to start small and scale in parallel with their marketing goals

Welcome received the highest score of all vendors across each of the three use cases in the report, and increased its score for 5 out of the 11 critical capabilities for Content Marketing Platforms, as defined by Gartner in the report.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Welcome

Welcome transforms how marketers run marketing. It is the leading marketing orchestration platform used by the world’s most ambitious brands to strategically align teams, take the friction out of execution, and demonstrate meaningful results. Only Welcome offers a platform purpose-built for the complexities of modern marketing that can scale to support the largest teams in the world. It is a new layer of the marketing technology stack where marketers can work better together, connect other martech tools, and measure performance. Welcome unleashes the potential of marketing. Learn why the world’s leading brands have made Welcome their home for marketing. Visit www.welcomesoftware.com.

