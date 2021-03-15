Westchester Elder Law Attorney Lauren C. Enea Recognized with Outstanding New Lawyer Award

WHITE PLAINS, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2021 / Westchester County elder law attorney Lauren C. Enea, Esq. was recently honored at the Westchester County Bar Association’s Virtual Annual Meeting and Pre-Spring Social with the Outstanding New Lawyer Award. An associate at Enea, Scanlan & Sirignano, LLP in White Plains and Somers, N.Y., Ms. Enea concentrates her practice on wills, trusts, and estates; Medicaid planning, special needs planning, and probate/estate administration.

“It’s never too early – or too late – to plan for your future,” said Ms. Enea. “My goal is to inspire younger individuals to take control of their future at an early age by ensuring that they have the proper estate planning documents in place. It’s an honor to be recognized for this work that I’m truly passionate about.”



Lauren C. Enea, Associate, Enea, Scanlan & Sirignano, LLP

An active member of the local bar associations, Ms. Enea, was appointed to the Executive Committee of the Westchester County Bar Association (WCBA) Trusts and Estates Section. She is also secretary of the WCBA New Lawyers Section, treasurer of the Columbian Lawyers Association of Westchester County, and sponsorship chair of the New York State Bar Association’s Elder Law and Special Needs Section Sponsorship Committee.

“We congratulate Lauren on her many accomplishments,” said elder law attorney Sara Meyers, a member of Enea, Scanlan & Sirignano. “She is committed to maintaining the highest legal standards and plays an instrumental role in achieving the best possible results for our clients.”

Ms. Enea was also recognized at Westfair Communications’ 2019 Millennial Awards. She is the secretary of CAREERS Support Solutions’ Board of Directors, a non-profit helping individuals with disabilities obtain gainful employment in Westchester, Putnam, and Dutchess Counties. Ms. Enea received a B.S. in Business Management from Quinnipiac University, graduating Magna Cum Laude, and a J.D. from the Pace University School of Law, graduating Summa Cum Laude. She is admitted to practice law in New York and Florida.

Enea, Scanlan & Sirignano, LLP is located at 245 Main Street in White Plains, N.Y., with additional offices in Somers, N.Y.

About Enea, Scanlan & Sirignano, LLP

Enea, Scanlan & Sirignano, LLP is an AV preeminent rated elder law firm with offices in White Plains and Somers, N.Y. The practice concentrates on Elder Law; Medicaid Planning; Nursing Home and Home Care Applications; Wills, Trusts and Estates; Guardianships; Estate Litigation; Supplemental Needs Trusts, and Special Needs Planning. Enea, Scanlan & Sirignano, LLP serves Westchester, Rockland, Putnam, the Bronx, Manhattan, Long Island, and Queens and is committed to providing the highest quality legal services to seniors, the disabled, and their families. Visit the firm online at www.esslawfirm.com.

