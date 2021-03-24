With a Two-Year Revenue Growth of 106 Percent, Channel Bakers Ranks No. 153 on Inc. Magazine’s List of California’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Anaheim Hills, March 23, 2021 – Inc. magazine revealed this week that Channel Bakers is No. 153 on its second annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: California list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing California-based private companies. Born out of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list gives a unique look at the most successful companies within the California economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

“By the middle of last year it was reported that more than 145 million consumers were new to shopping online for the first time in response to social distancing measures,” said Josh Kreitzer, Founder and CEO of Channel Bakers. “The shift to shopping online has accelerated the need for brands to transform their go-to-market strategy and overall brand experience into measurable digital platforms.”

Channel Bakers’ rise came in the form of increasing their personnel by nearly 180% over the past two years, which involved choosing 3 new executive leaders who were instrumental in restructuring the organization that set the stage for scaling more effectively throughout 2020. Another piece of the puzzle was the agency’s expansion globally, adding offices in the UK and Taiwan.

The companies on this Inc. 5000 list showed stunning rates of growth across all industries in California. Between 2017 and 2019, these companies, combined, employed more than 40,000 people and added nearly $7 billion to the California economy. Companies based in major metro areas—Los Angeles (including Orange County), the Bay Area, and San Diego—brought in the highest revenue overall.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: California, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000/regionals/california.

“This list proves the power of companies in California no matter the industry,”says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “The impressive revenues and growth rates prove the insight and diligence of CEOs and that these businesses are here to stay.”

Founded in 2015 as the first agency purely focused on Amazon Advertising by CEO Joshua Kreitzer, Channel Bakers is a full-service, global agency founded upon a core tenet to help innovative brands find the right audience at the right time and tell their story to drive sales. The agency utilizes its decades of experience leveraging data and analytics to grow revenue within specific retailers and verticals. With this strategy Channel Bakers has helped clients including Samsung become top brands on the Amazon platform. Channel Bakers is fully accredited and certified by Amazon as an advertising partner. For more information, visit www.channelbakers.com.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000 RegionalsMethodology

The 2021 Inc. 5000 Regional are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2017 and 2019. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2019 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.