WorkFusion Named a “Leader” in Robotic Process Automation Vendor Evaluation

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WorkFusion announced today that it has been named a Leader among RPA vendors in “The Forrester Wave™: Robotic Process Automation Q1 2021” research report.

The report, created by independent research firm Forrester Research, is widely respected in the RPA space, and writes that WorkFusion is “a strong choice for banks and insurance companies, as well as other firms that align with its prepackaged components,” and “its partners reflect the focus on the financial industry, with more complex and data-driven use cases.”

Importantly, the report describes WorkFusion’s proprietary AI technology and critical advantage in this respect: “Their learning capability enables bots trained in one customer’s environment to be stripped of sensitive components, using differential privacy, and made available to other customers.”

WorkFusion CEO Alex Lyashok said, “We appreciate this important recognition, as we feel that it will embolden more banks and other companies to realize the full potential of Intelligent Automation to transform their operations. Our investments in industry-specialized automation solutions and cloud-federated AI learning bots are enabling our customers to reap tremendous value and savings across their enterprises. We’re inspired by our customers’ success in radically modernizing their operations and transitioning their team members to more meaningful work.”

When it comes to meeting banks’ and other companies’ compliance and risk needs, the report says: “WorkFusion excels at governance through auditability and transparency into bot performance. Bank-grade security features handle sensitive and regulated data. Metrics such as explainability and sensitivity analysis help pass risk-management requirements for banks.”

WorkFusion received highest possible scores in the “bot governance, platform model & security” and “Enterprise customers” criteria.

About WorkFusion

WorkFusion is accelerating the world’s transition to more meaningful work. Our Intelligent Automation solutions are powered by learning bots, proprietary artificial intelligence technology and advanced analytics, working together to automate a wide range of business operations, and specializing in the needs of banking, insurance and healthcare companies. Leading organizations worldwide use WorkFusion to automate their operations with remarkable outcomes, helping them up-skill employees, reduce costs and unlock growth like never before. WorkFusion is headquartered in New York City with operations across the globe. workfusion.com

