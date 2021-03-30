Zillion Appoints Cheryl Morrison Deutsch as New CEO

NORWALK, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zillion, a leading health technology company, today announced the appointment of Cheryl Morrison Deutsch as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Morrison Deutsch previously served over four years as Zillion’s Chief Experience Officer and will now lead the company’s strategic direction, with a focus on accelerating health and wellness programs to market on the Zillion Platform. Zillion’s mission is to create products that blend people, content and innovative technology to deliver impactful programs targeting many of the most pervasive chronic health conditions affecting the global population.

“Creating digital experiences that makes it easy for individuals to lead happy, healthy lives has always been the cornerstone of Zillion’s vision,” said Demos Kouvaris, chairman of the board at Zillion. “We are confident that Cheryl will provide the leadership and expertise needed to continue bringing this vision to life, while guiding the company through its next phase of growth. Her track record of accelerating innovation and delivering excellence to clients, combined with her innate passion for helping people improve their health through technology, makes Cheryl perfectly suited for the position.”

Morrison Deutsch has over three decades of experience developing actionable plans to provide superior digital experiences based on businesses’ individual needs. Before coming to Zillion, Morrison Deutsch served as Executive Director of Customer Experience, Collaboration & Transformation at Kronos. Prior to this, she was a thought leader at Cloud Technology Partners, where she developed technical and organizational strategies to support business transformations for Fortune 500 customers. Morrison Deutsch also served as Chief Application Officer at Health Dialog, overseeing the design, development and implementation of HDC3, a proprietary coaching application developed to convert predictive analytics into easily digestible contextual patient information.

I’m thrilled to be starting this new chapter with Zillion as CEO,” said Cheryl Morrison Deutsch, president and CEO at Zillion. “The last year has been transformative for all of us as individuals, as well as for Zillion as a business. From pivoting to support people’s mental and physical resilience during the pandemic, to re-launching the Zillion Platform which helps other companies bring their own health and wellness program ambitions to life, there is a significant growth opportunity ahead of us. I am proud to lead the amazing team at Zillion as we continue to make a positive impact on people’s lives through digital programs available to serve their needs through our own programs and the programs of our customers. Zillion’s role in seamlessly integrating these programs into member’s lives fulfills our core mission as a company.”

Morrison Deutsch’s transition to CEO comes on the heels of the Zillion’s recent launch of its cloud-based, scalable and fully configurable SaaS solution that powers health and wellness programs, Zillion Platform.

About Zillion

Zillion is a leading health technology company offering solutions that blend technology, people, and content to deliver impactful programs targeting the most pervasive chronic health conditions. Zillion’s delivery model is focused on supporting individual choice and preference to nudge users toward long-lasting, healthy habits and real behavior change. Since its commercial launch in 2014, Zillion has collected more than 100 million data points to identify choice patterns that influence and manage high-risk factors for better outcomes, higher quality of care, and lower costs. In addition to offering its platform as a Software as a Service (SaaS), Zillion delivers proprietary wellbeing programs RestoreHealth and RestoreResilience. These solutions address the full spectrum of care issues, including chronic and non-communicable conditions.

