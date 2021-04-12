Abcam and MEDx extend precision medicine strategic partnership

Building on existing three-year collaboration



Focusing on co-development of companion and in vitro diagnostic kits to support demand in China

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom and SHANGHAI, China, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Abcam (AIM: ABC; NASDAQ: ABCM), a global innovator in life science reagents and tools, and MEDx Translational Medicine (MEDx), formerly QIAGEN (Suzhou) Translational Medicine Co., Ltd., a company dedicated to developing companion diagnostics and precision medicine, announced the extension of their strategic partnership to include the co-development and commercialization of key companion and in vitro diagnostic kits for MEDx to supply to the Chinese market.

Nick Zhang, CEO of MEDx commented: “China is embracing the arrival of precision medicine, creating unprecedented opportunities for the pharma and healthcare industry. This new collaboration expands our strong relationship with Abcam and leverages their integrated solutions to support the development of innovative diagnostic kits from target validation to clinical trial testing.”

Under the terms of the agreement, the partners will together define target product profiles that will support the growth of precision diagnostic for selected indications in China. Abcam will provide MEDx with access to the corresponding validated specific antibodies from their pipeline and portfolio and will co-create novel binders as required. MEDx will complete the development of these into companion diagnostics and in vitro diagnostic kits for wider commercialization.

Dr John Baker, SVP of Business Development at Abcam said: “We are looking forward to combining our end-to-end capabilities to identify and develop high-quality recombinant monoclonal antibodies with MEDx’s companion diagnostics development experience. We are excited to be partnering with MEDx and supporting their commitment to accelerate the development and marketing of precision medicine that can positively impact people’s lives across China.”

This agreement builds on an existing collaboration formed in 2018, which has delivered antibody solutions designed specifically to support the development and commercialization of several in vitro diagnostic reagents and kits by MEDx that address key targets, including NY-ESO-1, Claudin 18.2, HER2, Trop2, LAG-3 and CD73.

Notes to Editors

About Abcam plc

As a global life sciences company, Abcam identifies, develops, and distributes high-quality biological reagents and tools that are crucial to research, drug discovery and diagnostics. Working across the industry, the Company supports life scientists to achieve their mission, faster.

Abcam partners with life science organizations to co-create novel binders for use in drug discovery, in vitro diagnostics and therapeutics, driven by the Company’s proprietary discovery platforms and world-leading antibody expertise.

By constantly innovating its binders and assays, Abcam is helping advance the global understanding of biology and causes of disease, which enables new treatments and improved health. The Company’s pioneering data-sharing approach gives scientists increased confidence in their results by providing validation, user comments and peer-reviewed citations for its 110,000 products.

With 13 sites globally, many of Abcam’s 1,500-strong team are located in the world’s leading life science research hubs, complementing a global network of services and support.

To find out more, please visit www.abcam.com and www.abcamplc.com.

About MEDx (Suzhou) Translational Medicine

MEDx (Suzhou) Translational Medicine Co., Ltd (simply MEDx) was founded in 2013, formerly known as QIAGEN (Suzhou) Translational Medicine Co., Ltd. With comprehensive technology platforms, high quality system, and strong IVD R&D experience, MEDx has become a leading innovative company in companion diagnostics and the total solution provider for precision medicine in China.

Taking advantage of the comprehensive translational platforms including genomics, proteomics, cytomics, and pathology, MEDx offers our customers the integrated solutions from biomarker discovery, target validation, molecular testing, and patient stratification for drug clinical trials, to the IVD/CDx R&D and commercialization. With a world-class technical team and a rich IVD/CDx pipeline, MEDx collaborates with hundreds of world-renowned pharmaceutical companies.

MEDx built up the high-quality system and the world’s leading StarLIMS system used for laboratory information management and has been rewarded with many certifications including China CNAS, ISO17025, and US CAP ISO 13485 etc. MEDx is also the founding member of China Precision Medicine and Companion Diagnosis Committee under the Chinese Society of Biotechnology.

To find out more, please visit www.MEDxTMC.com.

