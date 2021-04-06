Acrisure Names Matthew Marolda as Chief Innovation Officer

Former Chief Analytics Officer of Legendary Entertainment will advance opportunities across AI, data and analytics

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Acrisure, a top-10 global insurance broker and fintech financial services provider, today announced it has appointed its first Chief Innovation Officer, Matthew Marolda. In this new role, Marolda will focus on business and growth opportunities aligned with Acrisure’s artificial intelligence (AI), data and technology platform.

“Given recent investments in our AI platform and the creation of the Acrisure Technology Group, we will benefit from a leader dedicated to connecting innovation, business opportunity and our tech-enabled strategy,” said Greg Williams, Co-Founder, President and CEO of Acrisure. “Each day we are making strides in the way we use and deploy AI, machine learning and robotic processing to unlock growth, enhance client relationships and drive efficiencies. Matt’s deep expertise in these areas will help us execute on new opportunities and champion innovation in every facet of the Company.”

Marolda has spent his career using data and analytics to drive strategic, marketing and creative decisions in high-profile arenas. Notably, he has served as the Chief Analytics Officer of Legendary Entertainment and as a member of the executive leadership team at Tulco Holdings, as well as President of WarnerMedia’s Applied Analytics division. Marolda’s experience positions him to build on Acrisure’s recent momentum, including the firm’s expansion into products and services adjacent to the core insurance brokerage business, such as the recent launch of Acrisure’s Asset Management division.

Marolda’s hiring follows Acrisure’s announcement of a $3.4 billion capital raise, implying an enterprise value of $17.5 billion and validating Acrisure’s deep investment in AI. “Acrisure is built to do many things – Greg’s vision and the market’s recent affirmations have demonstrated as much. In my new role, I will help pursue avenues best primed to leverage our data and AI-driven advancements to accelerate growth,” said Marolda. “By adding this position, Acrisure is further signaling its readiness to grow in both the present and future, and I welcome the opportunity to help accelerate and broaden that growth.”

Marolda earned his MBA at Dartmouth’s Tuck School of Business where he won the Adams Award for Excellence in Entrepreneurship.

About Acrisure

As one of the world’s top 10 insurance brokerages and the fastest growing in the world, Acrisure provides a broad array of insurance and financial related solutions, including commercial property and casualty, personal lines and employee benefits insurance and asset management products and services. The company has over $2.2 billion in revenue. The operating partners have significant local autonomy which keeps product and service decisions at the customer level. Acrisure is driven by the pursuit of limitless growth through exceptional partnerships. Find out more at www.acrisure.com.

Contacts

Media Contact:



Acrisure: John Pelle, JPelle@Acrisure.com, (718) 578-8275