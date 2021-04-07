Advantech Upgrades Server and Appliance Range with 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Processors for 5G, AIoT & HPC

Twelve new products address specific cloud and communication service provider, enterprise, industrial and IoT edge computing, networking and storage needs

Optimized configurations will be verified as Intel Select Solutions for vRAN

The new platforms are immediately available for lead customer evaluation

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Advantech (TWSE: 2395.TW), a global leader in industrial IoT, today announced twelve new platforms based on 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, , ranging from ultra-short-depth wireless access and IoT edge servers to high-throughput network security appliances and multi-node hyper-converged infrastructure solutions. With 1.5x more performance than previous generation, built-in security and acceleration features, the new configurations target industrial, cybersecurity and telecom edge applications as well as hybrid cloud deployments and HPC. Selected platforms will be verified as Intel Select Solutions meeting 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Processors performance criteria for immediate access to pre-qualified hardware and software configurations for specific vRAN use cases.





The combination of 5G and the Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) will significantly increase the amount of data to be processed on premises, at the edge and in the cloud. Advantech’s new platforms based on 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors upgrade infrastructure performance enabling cloud-native web-scale architectures that reliably execute business and mission-critical services anywhere in the network. Integrating the latest AI and crypto acceleration technology from Intel, the new range of servers and appliances features efficient and reliable, workload-optimized configurations able to deliver sustained performance in highly virtualized edge and data center environments.

“The proliferation of connected smart devices, sensors and machines is driving the need for hybrid cloud architectures built on a strong AIoT edge that addresses increasing computing, throughput and privacy needs closer to the data source,” said James Yang, VP, Cloud IoT Group, Advantech. “Advantech has over 30 years of experience designing highly reliable and efficient server platforms optimized for the industrial, enterprise and telecom markets. Customers tapping into our new range based on the latest Intel processing technology will be able to build a competitive edge ready to thrive in the new 5G and AIoT economy.”

“Cloud and communication service providers are working together to address the massive amounts of data being generated by the rise of 5G, the intelligent edge and proliferation of the cloud, all which require flexible bandwidth, latency and security requirements,” said Renu Navale, vice president and general manager, Smart Edge Platforms Division at Intel. “Working in collaboration with Intel, Advantech is able to support a range of deployments from edge to cloud and provide a solid foundation towards autonomous, secure and sustainable operations.”

The platforms announced today include both single and dual socket designs as well as multi-node configurations, GPU servers and industrial server boards. Common denominators for this new range include:

━ 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors Hero Features: enhanced security with Intel Software Guard Extension (Intel SGX), Intel Crypto Acceleration flexibility with Intel Speed Select Technology, AI acceleration with Intel Deep Learning Boost and manageability with Intel Resource Director Technology.

━ IoT, Networking and Cloud workload-optimized performance for lower TCO: featuring from 8 to 40 powerful cores, Intel Optane persistent memory 200 series, PCI Express 4.0 support and built-in AI and crypto accelerators, the new higher frequency processors have been optimized for higher performance per watt in cloud computing, network virtualization and AIoT environments.

━ Improved density, reliability and serviceability: Advantech servers and appliances are designed from the ground up carefully balancing high-density PCIe card payload with CPU sockets. Their advanced design yields higher margins and lower component stress for improved platform reliability, supports single failure of critical components such as PSU or fans, hot-swappable FRUs, and meets strict DQA criteria with industrial 5+2 life cycle support. In addition, redundant BIOS and firmware images not only provide a safe way to recover from component failures but also offer remote fail-safe update capabilities via on-board BMC (IPMIv2.0 compliant) with web interface, KVM and Redfish support. All this to minimize costly downtime, on-site interventions and service interruptions that result in the loss of valuable data, revenue and customers.

━ Flexible business model from COTS to fully customized ODM: service and solution providers can integrate Advantech off-the-shelf servers and appliances as white-box solutions fitting a wide range of applications. Advantech works closely with leading software partners for system validation and certification. Hardware and firmware can be customized as well as branding, packaging and logistics. In addition, Advantech’s in-house design and manufacturing capabilities can be leveraged to achieve application-specific multi-node, blade and edge server product development objectives.

The new platforms listed below are available for immediate evaluation and benchmarking and will be generally available during 2H 2021. For more information or if you are interested in evaluation units, please contact us at cloud.iot@advantech.com.

Edge Servers for 5G NR Open RAN & AIoT

The new SKY-8132S, SKY-8132S-11 and SKY-8232D servers based on 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors are high performance, highly reliable platforms designed for the telecom edge. They include 1U and 2U, single and dual socket models supporting up to 36-core network-optimized processors. These carrier-grade servers can operate at high temperatures in outdoor environments with front access, NEBS-3 compliant, IP65 cabinet and ultra-short depth configurations starting at 11” (280 mm). They support high-density PCIe card payload to integrate the required vRAN acceleration, networking and time synchronization technology while optimizing performance per watt. This becomes essential to support compute-intensive 5G NR vDU use cases, increasing bandwidths, converged edge and MEC strategies and advanced antenna systems. The servers can also be integrated by service or solution providers as part of a private wireless network solution to be deployed on premises. The Advantech 5G Edge Servers have been designed to meet the requirements of the new Intel Select Solutions for vRAN criteria and will be verified in the coming months. Intel Select Solutions accelerate deployment and time to new services, while reducing implementation risk for service providers.

In addition, Advantech is working on a new SKY-7000 Series of Servers for the IoT edge based on 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors. These small-footprint, highly configurable servers support high-density AI acceleration to develop IoT edge solutions for fast-growing markets such as intelligent retail, Industry 4.0 or smart city. The new SKY-7000 Series will be available for lead customer evaluation during Q3 2021.

GPU Servers and Server Boards for AI and Industrial Manufacturing

The new SKY-640V2 based on 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors is a 4U dual-socket server designed to accelerate computationally-intensive AI and visual computing workloads. It supports up to four PCIe x16 double-deck cards and three PCIe x8 single-deck cards to deliver ample parallel computing power and networking flexibility in applications such as automated optical inspection (AOI), Industry 4.0, surveillance, video transcoding, cloud gaming, and medical imaging.

In addition, Advantech has upgraded its range of industrial ATX and proprietary server boards with 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors providing customers with maximum design flexibility and a total server solution approach including value-added integration services.

High Performance Computing and Storage Servers for HCI and Hybrid Cloud

To address increasing computing and storage needs in the data center, Advantech has upgraded its range of high performance computing and storage servers with 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors including multi-node, single-node, dual-socket 1U and 2U configurations. These designs have been adopted by hyper-converged infrastructure, hybrid cloud, backup and recovery solution providers supporting web-scale microservices architectures with critical, latency-sensitive data being processed on-premises while seamlessly integrating with edge and public clouds to maximize security, agility and productivity.

High-End Appliances for Network Security

Rising threats and increasing network speeds are constantly challenging cybersecurity vendors to stay one-step ahead of cybercriminals in order to protect their business customers. For vRouter, NGFW, ZTN, IPS/IDS, and UTM markets, the new FWA-5071 and FWA-6171 appliances integrate latest Intel processing, crypto acceleration and security technology accelerating network security workloads at higher speed rates. They offer flexible networking configurations through Advantech Network Mezzanine Cards (NMC) supporting 100G/40G/25G/10G Ethernet interfaces and high port density. In addition to 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processor’s built-in enhancements, Advantech platforms integrate advanced security, reliability and manageability features ranging from redundant BIOS and firmware images and fail-safe remote upgrades to physical platform security.

About Advantech

Advantech Cloud-IoT Group helps service, solution providers and enterprises extend the cloud to the IoT edge by providing scalable platforms that reliably execute business and mission critical services anywhere in the network. Our innovative servers and appliances enable a seamless transformation toward cloud native operations and are supported by a vibrant software ecosystem and supply chain, offering key foundational building blocks that accelerate digital transformation. From SD-WAN and Private Wireless to Open RAN, Edge and Hybrid Cloud, Advantech Cloud-IoT Group is enabling the co-creation of products and services that will form the backbone of the new 5G & AIoT economy.

www.advantech.com/nc

Intel, the Intel logo and Xeon are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.

Charo Sanchez, Alliances and Marketing Manager, Advantech Cloud-IoT Group



E-mail: charo.sanchez@advantech.com