PRESS RELEASE

Antion Biosciences to Present at Upcoming Scientific Conferences

– Abstract acceptance at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Virtual Annual Meeting and the International Society of Cell & Gene Therapy (ISCT) Virtual Annual Meeting

Geneva, Switzerland, 13 April 2021 – Antion Biosciences (‘Antion’ or ‘the Company’), a Swiss cell and gene engineering company developing highly innovative allogeneic therapies to cure diseases with significant unmet medical need, is pleased to announce that it will be presenting two posters at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting taking place 11-14 May, and presenting two posters at the International Society of Cell & Gene Therapy (ISCT) Virtual Annual Meeting taking place 26-28 May 2021.

The abstract titles for ASGCT are below:

A novel bimodal gene construct for multiplex cell engineering and the development of allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T-cells Development of anti-CD19 chimeric antigen receptor T-cells with immune checkpoint silencing

Registered attendees can view the full abstracts on the ASGCT website from Tuesday 27 April. The digital presentations will be available for registered attendees on the ASGCT website on Tuesday 11 May: https://annualmeeting.asgct.org/

The abstract titles for ISCT are below:

Multiplex gene silencing as a promising tool for development of next generation immune effector cell therapies Development of an off-the-shelf CAR T-cell therapy for HIV: A step towards a universally accessible advanced therapy

Registered attendees can view the posters in the poster hall during the event. More information can be found on the ISCT website here: https://isct2021.com/

– Ends –

For further information, please contact:

Antion Biosciences Consilium Strategic Communications Dr. Sven Kili, Chief Executive Officer Email: info@antion.ch Matthew Neal / Chris Gardner / Ashley Tapp Phone: +44 (0)20 3709 5700 Email: antion@consilium-comms.com

About Antion Biosciences

Antion Biosciences SA is a Swiss cell and gene engineering company developing highly innovative allogeneic therapies to cure diseases with significant unmet medical needs through ground-breaking cell engineering. Antion’s proprietary Therapeutic Minigene (TMG) and miCAR™ technologies allow efficient, simultaneous multi-gene silencing and gene addition in a single step enabling the creation of multimodal treatments that have the ability to substantially enhance clinical safety and efficacy. These technologies are developed using a unique Smart Data approach to construct design and optimization, ensuring maximum efficiency. Antion’s pipeline is focused on curing challenging cancer indications, HIV and sensory disorders with simple, easy to administer cell therapies. Antion has a world-class leadership team and advisors and was founded in 2016 by internationally recognized scientists and clinicians.