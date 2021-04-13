ARG Acquires Freedom Solutions Group (FSG)

ARG expands footprint, and broadens the depth and breadth of its technology solutions, services and expertise with the addition of Richmond, Va.-based agent.

MCLEAN, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ARG–Executing to plan at an accelerated pace, ARG is thrilled to announce the merger with longtime partner Freedom Solutions Group as they join to operate more closely as an ARG company. FSG will have the ability to leverage the ARG platform to expand their services and support while staying laser focused on helping their clients make the most thoughtful technology decisions.

Founded in 2001, FSG boasts national reach and focuses its design, implementation and IT management efforts on the needs and business opportunities of organizations headquartered in the Mid-Atlantic and North-East regions of the U.S. Led by Walt McGraw and Storm Karlsen, who collectively bring 60+ years of experience in the consumer, retail and telecom industry to ARG, FSG is known for its secure networking skill set, market knowledge and commitment to customer service.

“Walt and Storm have built a strong IT services company focused on network customization and the customer experience,” says Steve Kopp, SVP, ARG. “We are excited to welcome FSG to the ARG family and expand our leadership team, as well as our services expertise around secure, customizable networking solutions.”

FSG’s “purpose-built” networking expertise and emphasis on getting IT done right for its customers are synergistic with ARG’s high touch model and growing portfolio of cloud, security and emerging solutions and services. FSG’s extensive experience in telecom, combined with its market-specific expertise was also a draw for ARG, who is recognized for its service specialization and industry knowledge. FSG’s clients will benefit from research and data collected across thousands of data center, cloud and security based solutions. Combined, FSG and ARG help clients successfully implement thousands of technology advancements every year.

“ARG’s playbook for achieving services excellence is proven,” says McGraw and Karlsen. “We are excited to align more closely with the entire ARG platform to bring even greater business value and technology service capabilities to our customers locally and scale our success nationally.”

Following closely on the heels of its recent acquisition of NextWave Technology Advisors, FSG is another great example of the high-performing, high-potential firms ARG is pursuing and bringing into the fold as part of its three-part growth strategy. “We’re serious about our clients’ success and growth through the alignment with the industry’s top-performing companies and high potential start-ups,” says Mike Shonholz, CRO, ARG. “Walt and Storm are phenomenal executives with a loyal customer base that will benefit tremendously from the expertise and services we bring collectively to the table.”

“The first quarter of 2021 is exceeding our expectations, and we could not be more excited about our path to growth and the companies and individuals we have teamed with to reach our goals, build our bench and expand our capabilities regionally and nationally,” says Greg Praske, Co-Founder and CEO, ARG. “We’ve developed a winning playbook and are working smart to identify more growth-minded MSPs and agents who want to scale their success through a mutually-beneficial alliance with ARG leveraging ARG’s platform and resources.”

