Avantor Named Best Bioprocessing Supplier in Single-Use Manufacturing at Asia-Pacific Bioprocessing Excellence Awards 2021

Singapore, Apr 6, 2021 – (ACN Newswire) – Avantor Inc. (NYSE: AVTR), a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences, advanced technologies and applied materials industries, was named Best Bioprocessing Supplier in Single-Use Manufacturing at the Asia-Pacific Bioprocessing Excellence Awards 2021 held recently.

The award recognizes Avantor’s contributions in facilitating biomanufacturing excellence with enhanced speed, reduced cost and superior quality, and reaffirms its critical role in biomanufacturing of biologics. Avantor was also awarded Best Company in Bioprocessing Excellence for Single-use Solutions at Biologics Manufacturing Korea 2020.

Narayana Rao Rapolu, Vice President, Biopharma Asia Middle East & Africa for the Company said, “Avantor has long been an open-architecture, single-use provider, offering complete design, manufacturing and logistics to support every stage of the biomanufacturing process. Our work in biopharma has never been more important. From the small-scale bench, to pilot plant and full commercial manufacturing, we enable our customers to reach the market with new treatments for patients – faster, safer and smarter.”

Significance of single-use technologies:

– Robust and scalable, enabling transformative treatments to reach more patients globally.

– According to BioPharm International, a publication that integrates the science and business of biopharmaceuticals, single-use technologies are used in nearly 85% of pre-commercial manufacturing of biologics.

– Applications of biologics include monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) used in therapeutic solutions for immune-oncology and immunotherapy and cell and gene therapies which help to treat challenging illnesses, such as some cancers and genetic diseases.

For more information about Avantor’s single-use solutions for biopharma manufacturing, watch this video: https://youtu.be/mfjZEfO_RVM.

About Avantor

Avantor, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. Our portfolio is used in virtually every stage of the most important research, development and production activities in the industries we serve. One of our greatest strengths comes from having a global infrastructure that is strategically located to support the needs of our customers. Our global footprint enables us to serve more than 225,000 customer locations and gives us extensive access to research laboratories and scientists in more than 180 countries. We set science in motion to create a better world.

About Asia-Pacific Bioprocessing Excellence Award 2021 (ABEA)

The Asia-Pacific Bioprocessing Excellence Awards seeks to give recognition to exceptional bioprocessing experts, organizations and technologies that facilitate biomanufacturing excellence with enhanced speed, reduced cost, and superior quality. 2021 marks the fifth year of ABEA, which was first established in 2017 and backed by industry requests.

