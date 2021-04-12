Campaign Monitor Announces Salesforce CRM Integration Built by Beaufort 12 Limited

The Number One Email Marketing App for Salesforce Improves Data Accessibility, Transactional Email and Insights

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Campaign Monitor , a CM Group brand and provider of powerful yet intuitive email marketing software , today announced a Salesforce CRM integration. The Campaign Monitor for Salesforce app, the top-rated email service provider app for Salesforce, is built with customer support and easy integration in mind. Available on the AppExchange, Campaign Monitor customers can now access all of their Salesforce data, create dashboards and easily trigger transactional emails within minutes and without ever leaving the platform.

Working with Beaufort 12 Limited, Campaign Monitor brings the best-in-class capabilities of its platform and the Salesforce environment together, allowing customers seamless access to their contacts in one spot. Integrated automation and personalization tools make it easier than ever before for Campaign Monitor customers to send every message to the right audience, at the right time. The Campaign Monitor for Salesforce app gives email marketers a more complete view of their clients across both apps, and allows them to send hyper-targeted emails set up for better performance.

“With Campaign Monitor’s Salesforce integration, we’re able to have real-time data syncing which we weren’t able to do before. This is really important because we’re able to send welcome emails in a timely manner and keep our subscriber data up-to-date. The strong integration with Salesforce was one of the main reasons we decided to use Campaign Monitor,” said Alex Dobbing, Director of Fundraising and Development at Cure Brain Cancer Foundation.

“Before the Salesforce integration, our IT department had to prepare the data required for each send. The process could take a week. Now, we’ve got access to all that data in Campaign Monitor ready to go. It saves us time for every event,” said Amy Mulder, Communications Coordinator at MS Limited.

Key benefits of the new integration include:

Accessible Data : Customers can be more agile in creating campaigns without the need for technical resources. The integration has a unique wizard, which allows customers to create reports and sync data from any field or custom object inside of Salesforce.

: Customers can be more agile in creating campaigns without the need for technical resources. The integration has a unique wizard, which allows customers to create reports and sync data from any field or custom object inside of Salesforce. Ease of Use : Users save time by seamlessly syncing data in minutes rather than hours or even months, as well as eliminating manual work like downloading and uploading, building lists and much more.

: Users save time by seamlessly syncing data in minutes rather than hours or even months, as well as eliminating manual work like downloading and uploading, building lists and much more. Automation and Scale : The Salesforce email integration makes it easier for Campaign Monitor customers to get more from segmentation, multi-step automation, custom dashboards and transactional capabilities.

: The makes it easier for Campaign Monitor customers to get more from segmentation, multi-step automation, custom dashboards and transactional capabilities. Native Application: The integration is a native Salesforce application, meaning it is built on the force.com platform and has passed rigorous security and development periodic reviews. As a result, the integration is very robust and respectful of Salesforce limits, ensuring customers have a familiar and seamless Salesforce user experience.

“We’re proud to have partnered with Campaign Monitor to bring this Salesforce integration to the market. The value of combining Campaign Monitor and Salesforce is clear from the incredible demand, and its top-ranking spot is a testament to our vision for what organizations need in order to make data-driven marketing even easier,” said Ross Layton, Co-Founder of Beaufort 12 Limited.

“We’re thrilled to offer a Salesforce CRM integration for our customers, as it dramatically improves their ability to use customer insights to drive better emails with easy-to-access data, seamless segmentation and transaction elements. As the highest-rated email app in Salesforce AppExchange, we’re already seeing great adoption, proving just how valuable it is to combine these two important technologies into a single workflow,” said Ros Hodgekiss, Customer Experience Programs Manager at Campaign Monitor.

About Campaign Monitor

Campaign Monitor, a CM Group brand, is a global technology company providing a powerful yet intuitive email marketing platform. Founded in 2004, Campaign Monitor’s mission is to provide customers with the tools they need to create meaningful connections with their audiences. Over 250,000 customers worldwide use Campaign Monitor’s easy-to-use design, personalization and automation tools to create and deliver stunning emails that drive real business results. For more information about Campaign Monitor, or to try it for free, visit campaignmonitor.com

About CM Group

CM Group is a family of global marketing technology brands including Campaign Monitor, Emma, Vuture, Delivra, Liveclicker, Sailthru, and Selligent. By joining together these leading brands, CM Group offers a variety of world-class solutions that can be used by marketers at any level. Headquartered in Nashville, TN, CM Group has United States offices in Indianapolis, Los Angeles, New York City, Pittsburgh and San Francisco, and global offices in Australia, Belgium, United Kingdom, New Zealand, France, and Uruguay.

About Beaufort 12 Limited

Beaufort 12 is a team of business minded cloud technologists who believe in cloud computing and the power of connecting cloud services together to help businesses become more productive and industrious. The company partners with the world’s leading brands to bring premier Salesforce application solutions to the market. Customers include major commercial entities, governments and universities. Having all worked as users and developers of Salesforce for many years, the Beaufort 12 team focuses on designing and building high quality, user-friendly applications for Salesforce. Beaufort 12 uses expertise to produce, manage and continually enhance applications that will make the Salesforce user experience even more flexible and simple to use.

Contact:

Emily Riley

eriley@witstrategy.com

914-330-1128