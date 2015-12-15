Claim Agreement Aims to Be the One-Stop Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Service Network

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – April 30, 2021) – The Claim Agreement, a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) service network unveiled recently, creates a new generation of credit-based stablecoin ecosystem that is based on the value of assets across time cycles and characterized by full external coupling and deep liquidity. Claim is more than just a payment agreement – it promises to be a one-stop DeFi service network that can provide users with long-term on-chain credit evaluation, credit financing and asset custody. In the future, users will be able to tap the on-screen “Claim” button to access the diversified world of DeFi. DeFi, which draws inspiration from blockchain and is the technology behind cryptocurrency, influenced the industry most during the first quarter of 2021.

“DeFi, the acronym of Decentralized Finance, was first coined in August 2018 by Brendan Forster, founder and CEO of crypto lending platform Dharma. After more than two years of development, the DeFi ecosystem has emerged in a variety of projects. Many products in the traditional financial system have been re-enacted through blockchain and smart contract technology. DeFi has brought unprecedented changes in the coin circle, among which the algorithmic stablecoin has attracted public attention the most as it has influenced traditional finance in DeFi like no other. At the beginning of 2021, a new algorithmic stablecoin named Basis Cash reached peak popularity with the arrival of the bull market, but it faced confidence crisis due to the defects in their algorithm. Just when the investors thought that the DeFi stablecoin ‘vanished into the crowd’, the emergence of Claim changed the public perception all over”, said Seraphima Verkhovtceva, the CMO of Claim during a recent press conference.

Diversified Defi World

“According to agency data, DeFi had $450 billion of Total Value Locked (TVL) globally as of March 2021. Considering the double to triple-digit gas price of just doing a single operation on Ethereum, it can be assumed that most of that is ‘Big Whale’ customers. Apart from the high gas costs on Ethereum, DeFi’s biggest pain point at the moment is its cumbersome mechanics and highly unstable returns,” she added.

“Ampleforth, which uses first generation algorithm, is considered the first ever complete stablecoin. There are many advantages of Ampleforth and it is one of the most stable currencies as it follows the inflation-deflation model. Basis Cash follows the second-generation algorithm. It has a three-coin model, but it also has obvious advantages and disadvantages. The three-coin model is the equivalent of DPOS in the blockchain world, while the first-generation algorithm of stablecoin Ampleforth is more like PoW. Although the community users say that PoW has various downsides, it is still a more powerful algorithm than DPOS in the blockchain ecosystem, and the same is true for the stablecoin algorithm. Although Basis Cash has been updated, it’s algorithm is not as simple as the algorithm of the earliest stablecoin, Ampleforth. It doesn’t have the core of Ampleforth either – it’s just algorithmic. It cannot be manipulated, which is one of the reasons the algorithmic stablecoin lost its popularity,” she further added.

According to Verkhovtceva, the foundation of the financial industry is credit and any traceable and controllable financial activity that runs on a chain should be granted credit, which is why the Claim Agreement was developed by the Company.

“Whether the user is mining or performing any other on-chain activity recognized by the Claim platform, the user can get credit $CUSD or digital money under the Claim agreement, which helps the user to maximize the use of their funds. Another reason why we developed Claim is that we wanted to address the low utilization of funds in the current stablecoin system,” she stated.

CLAIM

“The Claim protocol we developed allows users to pledge assets they hold and generate a stablecurrency called $CUSD. According to the agreement, users will deposit assets and allocate funds through the income aggregation platform to form investment income. The income of these assets investment will be the value support of the ecological credit system of Claim. In this mode, the funds deposited by users can not only be used as collateral to obtain the stablecurrency $CUSD for financing, but users also enjoy the credit leverage formed by the expected returns of assets, which greatly improves the utilization efficiency of assets,” said Dmitry Malyanov, the CEO of the AI and blockchain innovation company.

“The economic model of Claim agreement is a dual token economic system. In order to ensure the value anchorage and payment ability of the credit stablecurrency $CUSD, the team only supports DAI, USDC, USDT, ALUSD and DOLA as the agreement pledge assets in the early stage. $CUSD will be cast in a ratio of 1:1 after the user deposits the 5 kinds of stable coins – DAI, USDC, USDT, ALUSD and DOLA. After that, users can exchange the $CUSD they hold at any time in a 1:1 ratio through the protocol without loss for the above five stable coins,” Malyanov added.



$CUSD is a utility stablecoin created by the Claim Agreement as the asset of the tokens in circulation by the users participating in the pledge agreement. The Claim is a token for protocol functionality iteration, parameter tuning, and community governance for DAO or Decentralized Autonomous Organization Treasure Asset Management. The total issue of Claim is USD 100 million.

“We will follow the DAO concept, with the community fully in charge of the platform’s evolution. As a DeFi project that originated in the community and is based on serving the community ecology, the protocol governance of Claim will rely on the community DAO governance model to the greatest extent. All holders of $CLAIM can participate in the governance of the agreement and express their opinions and claims in full,” Malyanov was quoted.

