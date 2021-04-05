D.A. Davidson Expands Diversified Industrials Investment Banking with the Hiring of Eric Stetler

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#investmentbanker—D.A. Davidson & Co. announced today that it has continued the expansion of its diversified industrials practice with the addition of Eric Stetler. Stetler joins the firm’s Chicago office as managing director and will primarily lead the team’s machinery and equipment practice, covering OEMs, suppliers, dealers and service providers across agriculture, construction, forestry, infrastructure, marine, mining, outdoor power, rail, specialty / recreational vehicle and related end markets.

“Eric is a talented and respected banker who has a track record of providing results-driven service to his clients. He is truly a dynamic addition to our industrials team, which has significant momentum,” said Rory McKinney, head of investment banking at D.A. Davidson. “We continue to focus on attracting top-quality talent, and I’m excited for what lies ahead for this group and our clients today and in the coming years.”

Stetler joins D.A. Davidson having previously spent 13 years in the global industrial group at Baird. There he was responsible for originating and executing M&A transactions as well as debt and equity financings for a range of clients: publicly traded, financial sponsor owned and family-owned companies. Throughout his career, Stetler has completed over 80 transactions totaling more than $20 billion in value.

“We are excited to welcome Eric to the team. His machinery and equipment sector focus is entirely additive to our existing practice,” said Tim Sznewajs, head of diversified industrials investment banking at D.A. Davidson. “Eric’s base in Chicago allows us to expand our practice into the Midwest, and continue to build upon the diversified industrial team’s momentum.”

“I look forward to working alongside Tim and the rest of the team,” added Stetler. “The strength of the D.A. Davidson platform provides a real opportunity for clients to leverage our capabilities and expertise.”

D.A. Davidson’s investment banking division is a leading full-service investment bank that offers comprehensive financial advisory and capital markets expertise. The group has extensive transaction experience serving middle market clients worldwide across five industry verticals: consumer, diversified industrials, financial institutions, real estate and technology.

Together with its European strategic partner, MCF Corporate Finance, D.A. Davidson originates and executes transatlantic M&A transactions under the common brand of D.A. Davidson MCF International.

About D.A. Davidson Companies

D.A. Davidson Companies is an employee-owned financial services firm offering a range of financial services and advice to individuals, corporations, institutions and municipalities nationwide. Founded in Montana in 1935, with regional headquarters in Great Falls, Denver, Los Angeles, Portland and Seattle, the company has approximately 1,400 employees and offices in 27 states.

Subsidiaries include: D.A. Davidson & Co., the largest full-service investment firm headquartered in the Northwest, providing wealth management, investment banking, equity and fixed income capital markets services and advice; Davidson Investment Advisors, a professional asset management firm; D.A. Davidson Trust Company, a trust and wealth management company; Davidson Fixed Income Management, a registered investment adviser providing fixed income portfolio and advisory services; and Wells Nelson, a fixed income firm offering public finance and fixed income sales and trading services.

For more information, visit dadavidson.com.

