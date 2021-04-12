Eisai: Animation Featuring Lymphatic Filariasis Elimination Activities Receives Animation Award at International Society for Neglected Tropical Diseases Festival 2021

TOKYO, Apr 12, 2021 – (JCN Newswire) – Eisai Co., Ltd. announced that its animation “Leave No One Behind-Disease of Neglected People” which features activities for the elimination of lymphatic filariasis (LF) has received the Animation Award at the International Society for Neglected Tropical Diseases (ISNTD) Festival 2021.

ISNTD Festival is an annual event aiming to increase awareness about neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) and this year marks the 5th ISNTD Festival. At the ISNTD Festival Awards, which accompanies this festival, outstanding projects will be selected and awarded in each of the seven categories of animation, app, art, awareness campaign, mass media, photo, and video, related to NTDs.

The award-winning animation “Leave No One Behind” features the 10-year LF elimination activities of Eisai and its global partners which have been implemented since Eisai signed a joint statement with the World Health Organization (WHO) for the LF elimination in 2010. The animation highlights the feelings, thoughts and sufferings of patients which were perceived through activities for free provision of medicines and disease awareness. In addition, the animation highlights tremendous efforts of global partners including Eisai dedicated for drug delivery to remote regions, disease awareness activities for residents in endemic regions and support for mass drug administrations (MDAs), in order to make necessary medicines available to those who need them.

Eisai has been manufacturing diethylcarbamazine (DEC tablets), one of the LF treatments, at its Vizag Plant in India and has been providing to LF endemic countries for free since 2013. We have provided 2.01 billion DEC tablets to 28 countries and contributed to LF elimination in Egypt, Kiribati, Thailand and Sri Lanka. We have also been collaborating with global partners on disease awareness for LF and support for implementation of MDAs necessary for the LF elimination. Eisai announced to continue providing DEC tablets for free to endemic countries that need DEC until LF is eliminated in these countries.

By accelerating the development of new medicines for infectious diseases and NTDs including LF which are endemic in developing and emerging countries via leveraging partnerships, together with implementing activities to improve access to medicines including raising disease awareness locally and implementing price setting models that take income levels into account, Eisai strives to further contribute to increasing the benefits for patients and their families worldwide.

Media Inquiries:

Public Relations Department

Eisai Co., Ltd.

+81-(0)3-3817-5120

Copyright 2021 JCN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.jcnnewswire.com