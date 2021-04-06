Energy Industry Executives Team up on New Venture, NuQuest Energy, to Develop Utility-Scale Renewable Energy Projects in the United States

NEW ORLEANS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Four leading energy business leaders and early-stage investors today announced the formation of NuQuest Energy LLC, a utility-scale renewable energy development company pursuing projects in the United States.

The company intends to leverage its extensive experience in engineering, procurement, construction, finance, land leasing, regulatory, project management, and operations to become an industry-leading renewables development company.

“Capitalizing on our previous successes, we’re confident that our combined capabilities will propel NuQuest Energy’s growth and drive positive commercial and sustainable environmental energy outcomes,” said Kirk Barrell, NuQuest Co-Founder. We look forward to building a large portfolio of renewable energy and storage projects that makes sense from an environmental perspective and generate value for all parties.”

Mr. Barrell is joined by industry executives Denis Taylor, Co-Founder & Partner, Audubon Companies, LLC; Bob Rosamond, Co-Founder & Partner, Audubon Companies, LLC; and Alex Guitart, Founder & President, New Orleans Land & Title Company, LLC. Together, the four co-founders have accumulated more than 120 years of experience in the energy infrastructure sector. Building on each partner’s industry expertise, this collaboration aims to deliver innovative solutions that advance renewable infrastructure development.

“NuQuest Energy shares Audubon Companies’ commitment to building a more sustainable clean energy future,” said Bob Rosamond. “The newly-formed company compliments our current portfolio of decarbonization solutions and represents another reduction opportunity to lower the carbon footprint for people today, and for future generations.”

“Our co-founding team has a long history of delivering great outcomes for our landowners and corporate clients,” said Alex Guitart, NuQuest Co-Founder. “Our technology-focused approach will greatly enhance our site selection process ensuring project success.”

The company has built a proprietary site-selection system, TerraVoltTM, which integrates electric grid analyses, GIS, and advanced analytics. “Our proprietary technological system leverages decades of mapping and analytics experience to pinpoint high-quality locations for renewables development,” Barrell added.

