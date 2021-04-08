Hearby.com Secures an Additional $1.5M in Funding in Q1

Live music AI tracker Hearby.com totals $3M in funds to amplify the return of live music shows across North America, UK & Europe.

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Hearby—Hearby.com, a new AI-driven tracker of live music shows, successfully closed another round of seed funding this March, securing $1.5 million, doubling their total backing to $3 million.

Hearby.com uniquely combines Anthropology and Big Data to create an exciting new platform for discovering local live music.

“ We cover all neighborhoods and scenes, and all kinds of venues — large, small, restaurants, brewpubs, drive-ins — to give people choice, and ultimately, the satisfaction of a great night out with friends,” said Ian Condry, Professor of Cultural Anthropology, MIT, and co-founder of Hearby.

“ AI allows us to activate order-of-magnitude opportunities in both scale and economics so we can cover all the live music shows happening across our neighborhoods and diverse music scenes,” said co-founder Gary Halliwell, serial data entrepreneur with several successful exits.

“ We created Hearby to provide fun new pathways to discover the amazing live music around them. Then came Covid. With encouragement from our investors we have accelerated to over one hundred cities & metro markets as music returns to our cities,” Halliwell added.

Investors in Hearby include Namier Capital and Simon Murdoch, a seed round investor in Shazam. The money provided by these investors will go directly towards Hearby’s mission to amplify the return of live music shows across North America, the UK & Europe as the world begins to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

About Hearby: Hearby.com, the creation of Area4 Labs, is a live music discovery platform that combines Big Data and Anthropology to provide the most comprehensive collections of local music listings. We use AI, data cleaning and social matching to yield data on 3x more shows across 100+ cities in North America and the UK, with expansion planned to European & global cities in 2021. We want to get more people to more shows.

