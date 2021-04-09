Hitachi Astemo to showcase advanced mobility solutions at Auto Shanghai 2021

TOKYO, Apr 9, 2021 – (JCN Newswire) – Hitachi Astemo is pleased to announce that Hitachi Astemo (China) Ltd., our regional head office in China, will exhibit at the 19th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition (Auto Shanghai 2021), held from Monday, April 19 through to Wednesday, April 28 in Shanghai, China.

The company will showcase its advanced mobility solutions that improve safety and comfort, and contribute to the protection of the environment for a sustainable future.

China, the world’s largest automotive market, has government targets to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and to become carbon neutral by 2060. To achieve these targets, aggressive policies are under review that include policies such as limiting new vehicle sales to both “environmentally friendly vehicles”, split between new energy vehicles, mainly electric vehicles, and hybrid vehicles. This policy could be in place by 2035.

Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and related products, which contribute to reducing traffic accidents, traffic congestion and driver burden, are seeing increased demand worldwide with demand forecast to increase significantly, notably in China.

In line with these trends. Hitachi Astemo (China) Ltd. is providing the advanced mobility solutions that are defining tomorrow’s automobiles and motorcycles.

The Hitachi Astemo (China) Ltd. exhibit will be at Booth Number 5BE071 inside the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai). A variety of products and technologies that demonstrate automotive megatrends, such as electrification and autonomous driving, and address the advancement of motorcycles will be showcased.

Vehicle Exhibit Area

The company will exhibit a showcase car with a mounted “electrification system” equipped with motors and inverters, sensing technologies that detect vehicle surroundings through a combination of peripheral recognition sensors, such as cameras and radars, an “autonomous driving system” reliant upon risk prediction technologies, and vehicle control based on information from such devices. The company will also exhibit a motorcycle mounted with Hitachi Astemo’s cutting-edge technologies. By showcasing both actual equipment and video footage, visitors can experience the wide range of technologies that Hitachi Astemo has to offer.

Technology Exhibit Area

The company will showcase a variety of products and technologies that contribute to the future of a mobility society shaped by products for automobiles and motorcycles, such as electric powertrains, AD/ADAS*, chassis and motorcycle systems.

*AD: Autonomous driving, ADAS: Advanced driver assistance systems

About Hitachi Astemo, Ltd.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, Hitachi Astemo is a joint venture between Hitachi, Ltd. and Honda Motor Co. Hitachi Astemo is a technology company that develops, manufactures, sells and services automotive and transportation components, as well as industrial machinery and systems. For more information, visit the company’s website at https://www.hitachiastemo.com/en/

