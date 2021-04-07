Press Release

7 April 2021

Immunicum Announces Investor Event and Conference Participation for April

Immunicum AB (publ) today announced its participation in multiple upcoming investor conferences in April and that it will host a virtual Investor Event on Thursday, April 22, 2021. The event will feature presentations by Immunicum’s management team to provide an overview of the Company’s strategy and outlook for its two Phase II clinical candidates, immune primer ilixadencel and cancer relapse vaccine DCP-001.

The agenda and further details on accessing the live webcast of the event will be made available on the Company’s website, www.immunicum.se, in “Events and Presentations”, prior to the event. Questions can be sent before and during the event to ir@immunicum.com. The recording will also be available following the conclusion of the event.

Details on the investor event include:

Event: Immunicum April Investor Event

Date: April 22, 2021

Time: 13:00 CET / 7:00 am EDT

In addition, Immunicum announced its participation in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences in April:

Solebury Trout European Biotech Investor Days 2021, April 7 – 8, 2021

Erik Manting, Chief Executive Officer, will attend and present at the conference.



Kempen & Co Life Sciences Virtual Conference – European Cell, Gene & RNA based companies, April 28, 2021

Erik Manting, Chief Executive Officer, will attend and present at the conference.



As of today, an updated corporate presentation is available on the Homepage of Immunicum’s corporate website.

For more information, please contact:

Erik Manting

Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: +31 713 322 627

E-mail: info@immunicum.com

Investor Relations

Sijme Zeilemaker

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communication

Telephone: +46 8 732 8400

E-mail: ir@immunicum.com

Media Relations

Eva Mulder and Sophia Hergenhan

Trophic Communications

Telephone: +49 175 222 57 56

E-mail: immu@trophic.eu

About Immunicum AB (publ)

Immunicum is leveraging its unparalleled expertise in dendritic cell biology to develop novel, off-the-shelf, cell-based therapies for solid and blood-borne tumors. With complementary therapeutic approaches in Phase II clinical development that are based on intratumoral priming and cancer relapse vaccination, the company aims to improve survival outcomes and quality of life for a broad population of cancer patients. Based in Sweden and the Netherlands, Immunicum is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm. www.immunicum.com



Attachment