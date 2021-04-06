Infoworks Extends Support to Databricks on Google Cloud

Leading EDO2 system to power data agility for all three leading cloud providers

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Databricks—Infoworks.io, the leader in Enterprise Data Operations and Orchestration (EDO2) systems, today announced it is adding support for Databricks on Google Cloud to its hybrid cloud and multi-cloud enterprise data solutions. With this added capability, the company now supports an integrated Databricks offering with all three major public cloud providers, delivering easy mobility of data and data pipelines in hybrid and multi-cloud environments through its highly-automated and easy-to-use technology.

“Challenges of the past year have accelerated cloud migrations and underscore the necessity for enterprises to digitally transform and become more data-driven,” said Infoworks Vice President and Global Head of Strategic Alliances, Russ Barck. “Business intelligence has never been more critical, and we are meeting a fundamental need helping our customers quickly and efficiently onboard, prepare and operationalize data at scale. We are pleased to be extending our existing partnerships with Google Cloud and Databricks to include a unified joint offering and sales motion.”

A Databricks partner, Infoworks offers customers the ability to leverage on-premises, hybrid and multi-cloud data sources easily for advanced analytics. Last year, Infoworks announced native support for the Databricks Lakehouse Platform and selection to the Databricks Data Ingestion Network, a partner ecosystem.

“At Databricks, we want to provide a robust solution to help customers migrate and operate their businesses in the cloud,” said Pankaj Dugar, Vice President of Product Partnerships at Databricks. “Infoworks’ vision for data and analytics is well aligned with our lakehouse paradigm, combining the best attributes of data lakes and data warehouses in hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Infoworks’ automated and integrated offering accelerates cloud onboarding and enables agile analytics to deliver exceptional business value.”

“Infoworks can make it very easy for customers to migrate their data environments onto Databricks on Google Cloud,” said Manvinder Singh, Director, Partnerships at Google Cloud. “Additionally, Infoworks shares our commitment to supporting flexible customer deployments across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, enabling businesses to benefit from Google’s data cloud capabilities no matter how they choose to deploy Databricks or other analytics applications.”

Infoworks’ highly-automated data operations and data orchestration technology enables customers to realize the power of data for agile decision-making with faster time-to-value and rapid creation and iteration of analytics use cases. Customers are able to rapidly onboard, prepare and operationalize data while dramatically reducing the time and skill level needed to launch analytics. The power of Infoworks on Databricks can be experienced for free: https://www.infoworks.io/try/

About Infoworks

Infoworks offers the most comprehensive and automated Enterprise Data Operations and Orchestration (EDO2) system. It is the only EDO2 system built to automate and accelerate deployment and orchestration of analytics projects at scale, in cloud, hybrid, multi-cloud, and premise-based environments. Through deep automation and a code-free environment, Infoworks empowers organizations to rapidly consolidate and organize enterprise data, create analytics workflows and deploy projects to production within days – dramatically increasing business agility and accelerating time-to-value. Infoworks counts some of the world’s largest financial, retail, technology, healthcare, oil & gas, and manufacturing companies as its customers. To learn more, please visit infoworks.io.

