John Lee of Ansys Joins Si2 Board of Directors

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–John Lee, general manager and vice president of the Ansys Electronics and Semiconductor Division, has been elected to the Silicon Integration Initiative board of directors. He replaces Vic Kulkarni, who retires from Ansys this month.





Lee co-founded and served as CEO of Gear Design Solutions, which was acquired by Ansys in 2015. Gear Design developed the first purpose-built big data platform for integrated circuit design. Lee had previously co-founded Mojave Design, which was acquired by Magma Design Automation and later purchased by Synopsys in 2012. His first startup, Performance Signal Integrity, was acquired by Avanti, and then by Synopsys.

“I have seen firsthand how vital interoperability is to our customers and how it benefits the entire electronics design ecosystem,” said Lee. “I am honored by this opportunity to contribute to Si2 and look forward to joining my fellow board members in advancing its important mission.”

John Ellis, Si2 president and CEO, said, “John’s experience as a successful serial entrepreneur brings unique insights to the board of directors. He is well known in the industry, and the members of our board who have worked with him hold his judgment in high regard. He is a welcome addition to the team.”

About Si2

Founded in 1988, Si2 is a leading research and development joint venture that provides standard interoperability solutions for integrated circuit design tools. All Si2 activities are carried out under the auspices of The National Cooperative Research and Production Act of 1993, the fundamental law that defines R&D joint ventures and offers them significant protections against federal antitrust laws. The Si2 international membership includes semiconductor foundries, fabless manufacturers, and EDA companies.

