KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Verona at Destinations, a Gated Community in a Premier Stockton, California Master Plan

STOCKTON, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Verona, a new gated community situated in the highly desirable Destinations master plan. The new community is conveniently located in a prime Central Valley location off Eight Mile Road between Interstate 5 and Highway 99, providing easy access to major employment centers in Stockton, Sacramento and throughout the Central Valley. Verona at Destinations is also just a short drive to Lodi’s famous wineries and close to shopping and dining at Park West Place as well as outdoor recreation, including several golf courses, the Northern California Delta Recreation Area and Oak Grove Regional Park. The popular master-planned community also features several established amenities, including a park, clubhouse and pool.

The new homes at Verona at Destinations showcase attractive design characteristics like spacious kitchens overlooking expansive great rooms, beautiful master suites with walk-in closets, large backyards and ample storage space. The community’s new floor plans feature up to five bedrooms and three baths, and range in size from approximately 1,500 to 2,200 square feet. Verona at Destinations will also offer the KB Home Office, a dedicated room that homebuyers can personalize for the way they work.

“Verona at Destinations is a gated, master-planned community that offers homebuyers a wide range of floor plans and amenities, including a park, clubhouse and pool. Residents will enjoy easy access to numerous retail and employment centers due to the community’s proximity to both Interstate 5 and Highway 99 via Eight Mile Road,” said Oren Hershkovich, President of KB Home’s North Bay and Central Valley division. “We believe that home shoppers will find the community a wonderful place to call home and invite them to explore the premium amenities and well-designed homes we are introducing this weekend. As with other KB Home communities, Verona at Destinations provides home shoppers the opportunity to purchase a personalized, new KB home at a price that fits their lifestyle and needs.”

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from floor plans to exterior elevations, from design options to where they live in the community. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way, so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

Verona at Destinations sales office and model homes are open for private in-person tours by appointment, and walk-in visits are welcome. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing starts from the $440,000s.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has been building quality homes for over 60 years. Today, KB Home operates in 45 markets across eight states, serving a wide array of buyer groups. What sets us apart is how we give our customers the ability to personalize their homes from homesites and floor plans to cabinets and countertops, at a price that fits their budget. We are the first builder to make every home we build ENERGY STAR® certified. In fact, we go beyond the EPA requirements by ensuring every ENERGY STAR certified KB home has been tested and verified by a third-party inspector to meet the EPA’s strict certification standards, which help to lower the cost of ownership and to make our new homes healthier and more comfortable than new ones without certification. We also work with our customers every step of the way, building strong personal relationships so they have a real partner in the homebuying process, and the experience is as simple and easy as possible. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

