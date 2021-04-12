Lexus to Display LF-Z Electrified Concept and New ES

Toyota City, Japan, Apr 12, 2021 – (JCN Newswire) – Lexus plans to display the LF-Z Electrified Concept and hold the world premiere of the new Lexus ES at Auto Shanghai 2021*, which opens on April 19 in Shanghai, China. In the run-up to the ES reveal, Lexus has disclosed part of the new model’s styling.

Also, Lexus International President/Chief Branding Officer Koji Sato plans to virtually attend a press conference scheduled to be held at the show on April 19 to issue a message about Lexus’s electrification initiatives and unveil the new ES.

To watch the video, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bcEHYp5tS-g&t=6s

*Officially known as: “The 19th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition”; press days: April 19-20, trade days: April 21-23, and general public days: April 24-28.

