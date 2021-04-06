ManTech Wins Red Hat Partner Award for Best DoD Solution

Srini Iyer, ManTech’s Chief Technology Officer in charge of the company’s Innovation and Capabilities Office “ManTech and Red Hat have worked together as partners since 2009, and this award underscores the importance of our strategic relationship and the value it delivers to our customers. Together, we have set the standard for ManTech’s most vital mission – supporting national and homeland security.”

HERNDON, Va., April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ManTech (Nasdaq: MANT) today announced that it has won the Red Hat Partner award for Best DoD solution leveraging Red Hat hybrid cloud and open source technology solutions.

Red Hat selected ManTech for the top honor based on ManTech’s innovative use of the Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform to develop the U.S. Army’s Persistent Cyber Training Environment (PCTE), a world-leading training initiative that leverages best-in-class solutions to prepare next generation cyber warriors for combat in the Fifth Domain. ManTech’s long and proven experience with Red Hat open source solutions was another key differentiator – the company is at the Advanced Level in the Red Hat Public Sector Program.

“ManTech and Red Hat have worked together as partners since 2009, and this award underscores the importance of our strategic relationship and the value it delivers to our customers,” said Srini Iyer, ManTech’s Chief Technology Officer in charge of the company’s Innovation and Capabilities Office. “Together, we have set the standard for ManTech’s most vital mission – supporting national and homeland security.”

The innovative solution ManTech designed for the DoD is built on top of Red Hat technology, utilizing many components of Red Hat’s open source product suite. The solution provides a collaborative environment for best of breed Cyber Training and Simulation Solutions Providers (CTS2Ps) to connect their Commercial Off the Shelf (COTS) products. The CTS2Ps can integrate their individual solutions to create a cyber training platform that enables individual and force-on-force training within minutes of ordering by the end user.

ManTech engineers designed the service definitions that allow for vendor applications to interoperate and speak the same language. This capability lets the customer control the communications between vendors and publish definitions so that CTS2Ps can integrate new applications seamlessly without having other applications changing in the background.

About ManTech

ManTech provides mission-focused technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence and federal civilian agencies. In business more than 52 years, we excel in full-spectrum cyber, data collection & analytics, enterprise IT, systems engineering and software application development solutions that support national and homeland security. Additional information on ManTech can be found at www.mantech.com

Media Contact:

Jim Crawford

ManTech

Executive Director, External Communications

(M) 571.446.7550

James.Crawford2@ManTech.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6b0436df-85a8-418d-b65b-2d7342f388b1